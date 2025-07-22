The first reactions for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' are in and they're overwhelmingly positive

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" comes out later this week, marking the next installment in the MCU. But a select few already saw the movie at an exclusive Los Angeles premiere.

The good news? Those who saw the movie have come away impressed. The vast majority of social media reactions have been positive, with one person even going as far as to say it's visually " one of the best things Marvel has ever made" (h/t Brandon Davis on X).

Clearly, the choice to remove John Malkovich's Red Ghost from the movie paid off, or at least it hasn't seemed to hurt the movie. Nor has pushing this movie back multiple times to give director Matt Shakman and the rest of the crew ample time to get things right.

Full disclosure: Take these reactions with a grain of salt. While some critics are throwing their opinions in the mix, it's largely influencers, superfans and those most inclined to give the movie positive buzz who are posting these early reactions. There's nothing nefarious about it, but they also don't always represent the final critical or audience consensus around the film.

So without further ado, here are some of the first reactions from the premiere of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' first reactions — 'a genre-defining classic'

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

I know I just told you to temper expectations, but let's start with some potential hyperbole right out of the gate.

"#FantasticFour Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released," writer George McKay unequivocally stated on X. "Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic."

#FantasticFour Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic pic.twitter.com/nU8k7c7boCJuly 19, 2025

While not quite so declarative about the movie's standing in the MCU pantheon, People Magazine writer Sharareh Drury had plenty of praise for the film.

"Stunning visuals, a moving story, witty banter and epic action," she declared. "Marvel’s First Family delivers one awesome ride."

Saw #TheFantasticFour today - it’s breathtaking! Stunning visuals, a moving story, witty banter and epic action. Marvel’s First Family delivers one awesome ride. Pedro Pascal nails it as Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby stands out as Sue Storm - she’s a shooting star. 💫July 19, 2025

Finally, let's wrap things up with my personal favorite.

Content creator and actor Matt Ramos took to X to declare the movie's characters a delight. "The cast & their chemistry hold this film up," he posted. "Pedro delivered my favorite performance as Reed."

#TheFantasticFour was AMAZING! The cast & their chemistry hold this film up. Pedro delivered my favorite performance as Reed. The score elevates every scene & is sooo prevalent. Galactus is perfectly adapted. This is a film with joy, heart, comedy & more. Solid 8/10. pic.twitter.com/LNVvL3SKHZJuly 22, 2025

And yet, for all that praise, the movie is merely a "Solid 8/10."

Something about the shift from euphoric delight to tempered praise really summed things up neatly for me. I'm hopeful Marvel truly has hit the mark, but I'm keeping my expectations in check on this one. I'd gladly settle for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" to be a solid eight out of 10.

