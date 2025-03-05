I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem

News
By
published

This Marvel show is still figuring out what it wants to be

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
(Image credit: Disney)

"Daredevil: Born Again" just dropped its two-episode premiere on Disney Plus last night. It's unequivocally the biggest show new to Disney Plus this month, so after I finished watching the "Paradise" season finale on Hulu, I powered up Disney Plus and hit play on episode 1 of the latest Marvel show.

Fast forward about two hours and I was left underwhelmed but optimistic.

The next chapter of the "Daredevil" story isn't without promise. Even better, the show genuinely got better as it went on, and the last scene of episode 2 was my favorite of the show so far.

But it has a major problem that frankly, the whole MCU suffers from.

Is this 'Daredevil: Born Again' or 'Daredevil' season 4?

Charlie Cox as Daredevil / Matt Murdock in "Daredevil: Born Again"

(Image credit: Disney)

In general, Marvel has a problem that it cannot shake, especially in more recent shows and movies. You feel like you need to have watched everything to understand anything that's going on.

Having to do homework to watch a show is annoying in general. But the MCU canon includes 35 films and 496 episodes of television — just seeing those numbers is exhausting.

Especially when not everything Marvel has produced has been worth watching. I cover this stuff for a living and even I haven't watched several of the films and shows due to quality concerns.

Netflix's Daredevil.

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix)

So with that problem in mind, Marvel had a choice to make with "Daredevil: Born Again." It could either make this a new show that people could watch whether they've seen all the MCU shows and movies, or they could make it a continuation of the beloved Netflix MCU show "Daredevil."

Annoyingly, Marvel decided to split the difference.

At first, it doesn't work. The show opens by introducing Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Anne Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

Except it doesn't introduce any of them. It sort of just assumes you know them, though eventually, it does finally do some exposition work to explain who these people actually are.

But as the show goes on, it steers away from being "Daredevil" season 4 and into becoming its own show. It does this in a big way right out the gate, by (spoiler alert [skip to the next paragraph if you don't want to be spoiled]) killing Foggy and sending Karen to San Francisco.

From that moment on, we're left with a Daredevil who refuses to be Daredevil. When Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, a man Matt knows to be evil, returns to become mayor of New York City, it forces Matt to reassess if he should stick to his choice to leave the vigilante life behind.

'Daredevil: Born Again' improves in episode 2

By the end of the second episode, we're finally left with a show that can stand on its own. This is the story of a man wracked by grief who must choose whether he wants to stick to his pledge to let the system work or to return to a life of vigilantism in the hopes it helps people when the system cannot.

At the core of this conflict are two characters: Mayor Wilson Fisk and Hector Ayala, who is secretly the vigilante White Tiger.

Mayor Fisk, on the one hand, represents a possible new path forward for the city. But that path is led by a man that Matt views as a monster, so he has to decide if he can trust the system if the system is led by someone so flawed.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in "Daredevil: Born Again"

(Image credit: Disney)

Hector, on the other hand, is a stand-in for what can happen if Matt returns to a path of vigilantism and becomes Daredevil again. He also shows Matt what happens when Matt isn't Daredevil, leaving a vacuum in the city that other people feel obligated to fill, for good reasons and bad.

This all starts towards the end of the first episode and then really starts taking off in the second episode. After episode 1, I was concerned I wouldn't want to continue, but after episode 2, I felt I wanted to see how Matt/Daredevil's inner conflict plays out.

I also felt the action took a significant step forward in the second episode. This isn't a high-octane show — it's a brooding drama with violent outbursts mixed within. But in the first episode, the CGI/fight choreography of Matt as Daredevil looked bad.

The second episode ends with a fight that's much better though. Some crooked cops Matt has been tailing to find a key witness for a case decide to beat up Matt, and he resists fighting back until one puts a gun to his head.

At that point, Matt has no choice but to fight back, and he absolutely annihilates the crooked cops. The combat looks infinitely better in this scene and it ended the two-part premiere on a high note that left me excited for more.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ trailer has made it one of my most anticipated shows of 2025 — and it could be better than Netflix’s original
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
'Daredevil: Born Again' Disney Plus release schedule — here's the one weird twist you need to know
&quot;Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man&quot; on Disney Plus.
I just watched 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' — here's my 3 big takeaways
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
'Daredevil: Born Again' — everything we know so far about this Marvel show
Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in &quot;Captain America: Brave New World&quot;.
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is competent but forgettable
Daredevil: Born again; With Love, Meghan; The Righteous Gemstones
5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (March 3-9)
Latest in Disney +
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
'Daredevil: Born Again' Disney Plus release schedule — here's the one weird twist you need to know
Disney Plus logo
New on Disney Plus in March 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows
C-3PO and R2-D2 in &quot;Star Wars: A New Hope.&quot;
Check out these 5 hidden 'Star Wars' movies and shows on Disney Plus
Stephen Graham plays boxer Sugar Goodson in &quot;A Thousand Blows&quot;
How to watch 'A Thousand Blows' online — stream latest series from Peaky Blinders creator from anywhere
Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in &quot;Captain America: Brave New World&quot;.
When will 'Captain America: Brave New World' stream on Disney Plus? — here's our best guess
Latest in News
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
Google search on a phone
Google Search's AI Overviews just got a major Gemini 2.0 upgrade — here's what's new
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action thriller — and it looks like a must-watch
More about disney
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;

'Daredevil: Born Again' Disney Plus release schedule — here's the one weird twist you need to know
Disney Plus logo

New on Disney Plus in March 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows
Image shows the white Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress with a dark green trim in a white-grey bedroom and decorated with green pillows

What is the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress and should you buy it?
See more latest
Most Popular
Photo by Ric Tapia
Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable
Google search on a phone
Google Search's AI Overviews just got a major Gemini 2.0 upgrade — here's what's new
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Intel Lunar Lake
Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S PCs coming this month — here's everything we know
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know