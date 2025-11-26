<a id="elk-0cf6adc8-ee23-4e01-b24a-69901cf7aba3"></a><h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome! </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="9b9a934d-d40d-4e84-9283-ce0b421e28e1"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="tSJxYhDBdjToYdQvfk6aQV" name="Stranger Things season 5" alt='"Stranger Things" season 5 poster' src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/tSJxYhDBdjToYdQvfk6aQV.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Netflix)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="1711f203-87f8-411f-bbaf-9b9a1234f16d">Welcome to our &ldquo;Stranger Things&rdquo; season 5 live blog! Whether you&rsquo;re a longtime Hawkins fan or catching up for the first time, this is your go-to spot for episode previews, character recaps, release info, and all the latest updates. Stay tuned because we&rsquo;ll be updating everything as the season unfolds!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>