'Fantastic Four: First Steps' debuts with higher Rotten Tomatoes score than 'Superman'

I don’t think any of us can truly deny the Marvel Universe has lost some of its sparkle over the years. For me, I still enjoy the movies enough, but I’ve definitely lost a bit of excitement for the MCU and have been hoping for a real hard-hitter to shake things up again.

With the upcoming release of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” on July 25, that might just be the spark the franchise (and I) need.

That judgement is based on the reviews alone. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” has already achieved a rare feat: its debut Rotten Tomatoes rating stands at a solid 86%, making it the first “Fantastic Four” movie ever to earn a “fresh” status. That score even nudges out the new “Superman” reboot, which currently sits at 83% on the Tomatometer.

Taking place amid a colorful, retro-futuristic vision of the 1960s, "First Steps” brings Marvel’s iconic first family back to the big screen: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The story balances their evolving family dynamics with the looming threat of cosmic villains like Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Early reactions have been largely positive, with critics praising the movie’s charm, chemistry, and nostalgic yet fresh style. Polygon called it “one of the better outings for the modern MCU,” while Seattle Times described it as “heartfelt, action-packed and just plain fun.” That said, it’s worth remembering that early reviews often lean positive, and scores tend to shift once the movie is released.

So, if you’re wondering whether to head to the theater for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” here’s what critics are saying on Rotten Tomatoes.

What critics are saying about ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios)

As mentioned earlier, it’s important to keep your expectations in check and take early positive reactions with a grain of salt since these initial scores often shift once a wider audience weighs in. That said, there’s hope “Fantastic Four: First Steps” can maintain its strong Rotten Tomatoes score, much like “Superman” has, and even build a strong viewer rating as more fans see the movie.

Clearly though, “First Steps” has made a strong first impression. There are currently 130 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with most of them offering glowing opinions.

Nell Minow from Movie Mom said: “After three unsatisfactory tries Marvel Studios got it right, gorgeously produced, well cast, dazzling visuals, gracefully relegating the origin story to a few “archival” clips, and putting our quartet and us right in the middle of the action.”

Meanwhile, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey stated it “the ingredients are perfectly lined up, and, in the right combinations, and with the pure wonderment of Michael Giacchino’s score, The Fantastic Four: First Steps does shimmer with a kind of wide-eyed idealism. And that’s lovely.”

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios)

Liz Shannon Miller from Consequence wrote a very hopeful review that has me even more intrigued: “A solid comic book adventure that's not embarrassed by being a comic book adventure — in fact it finds real power in its love for its roots. Hopefully, that's an energy the MCU can carry forward with it.”

The same goes for TheWrap’s William Bibbiani, who said: “Matt Shakman has done something Marvel Studios doesn’t do very well anymore. He’s made a superhero movie that embraces the 'super' part. And the 'hero' part. And the 'movie' part.”

Sure, there are more good reviews than bad, but there’s a reason it’s not sitting at 100%. Some critics weren’t quite as impressed.

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios)

Katie Walsh from Tribune News Service said: “Perhaps it would have been best relegated to the small screen then, because the biggest one isn’t doing this movie any favors. A message this urgent shouldn’t be rendered in such a forgettable fashion.”

Boston Globe’s Odie Henderson was a bit more savage: “Unfortunately, neither a timeframe change nor the work of four screenwriters (Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer) can fix the central problem with Fantastic Four movies: With one exception, the team members are colossal bores.”

Esther Zuckerman from Bloomberg News even compared it to “Superman,” saying: “While Superman felt bracingly modern with the political sentiments to boot, The Fantastic Four has a halo of cobwebs it can’t quite shake off.”

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” is clearly off to a strong start, with critics largely praising its charm, visuals, and return to classic comic book storytelling. It’s being hailed as the best take on Marvel’s first family yet, though everyone is fully convinced. While some find it refreshing and heartfelt, others feel it falls short of greatness. Still, if early reactions are anything to go by, this could mark a much-needed turning point for the franchise.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is one to see on the big screen

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

If you’re still on the fence about heading to the theaters for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” it’s worth remembering that some movies are just made for the big screen, and this is one of them.

While it might hit streaming in a few months, the scale and visual ambition of “First Steps” are probably best experienced in a dark theater, not your living room.

Between the sweeping shots, retro-futuristic design, and Michael Giacchino’s soaring score, the movie seems to lean into a sense of wonder that benefits from the immersive setting of the theater.

Even if you're not fully sold on the Fantastic Four as a team, the spectacle alone gives it an edge that might be lost when viewed at home. So if you’re even a little curious, this might be one to catch while it’s still on the big screen. My ticket is booked, and I’m ready to see it on July 25.

