When is 'Thunderbolts' coming to Disney Plus? Here's our best guess

With "Thunderbolts*", Marvel might be back in its groove. Unlike "Captain America: Brave New World", Marvel's first feature of 2025, "Thunderbolts*" has landed with a bang.

The movie hit theaters at the start of May and has made a splash with moviegoers. Following its opening weekend, "Thunderbolts*" has already raked in over $160 million worldwide at the box office.

It's also earned winning reactions from critics and regular audience members alike. Currently, it's sitting at an 88% critics rating and 94% on the Popcornmeter over on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since it's generating a fair bit of buzz (and the fact that Marvel's already spoiled the asterisk reveal in official promo material), I'd wager a lot of Marvel fans have already either seen it or have tickets booked to go see it ASAP.

If you're waiting for a "Thunderbolts*" streaming date — either to plan a rewatch or to check it out for the first time — we've done our best to figure out when the latest Marvel movie might come to Disney Plus; you can find our best guess below.

When is 'Thunderbolts' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to watch Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" is by heading to your nearest movie theater. Before it comes to streaming, it'll first hit Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) storefronts like Amazon or Apple.

As a Marvel movie, we at least know that "Thunderbolts*" will be available to stream on Disney Plus when it arrives. And, even though we don't have an official streaming date, we can make an educated guess at when the movie might be available on Disney Plus.

Right now, I'd guess "Thunderbolts*" will come to Disney Plus on or around Thursday, July 30, 2025.

That's 89 days after the movie's theatrical release date, and is our current guess at the "Thunderbolts*" streaming date.

That guess is based on the average wait we've had for recent Marvel releases. All of 2023's MCU entries — "Quantumania", "The Marvels", and "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" — took 89 days to come to the Disney streamer.

The wait for "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a little longer (97 days), but that also ended up being a $1.3 billion box office success, so it made sense to keep it in theaters as long as possible. Whether "Thunderbolts*" will reach that same level remains to be seen.

When we get an official "Thunderbolts*" streaming date, we'll be sure to share it here. So, if you're waiting to stream the final Phase Five movie on Disney Plus, keep checking back.

And, if you need something to stream while you wait for "Thunderbolts*" to drop, check out our round-up of the best movies on Disney Plus you can watch right now.