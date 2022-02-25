Blade (MCU): Everything we know and all the latest news

Blade is finally coming to the MCU. Yes, after a 2019 reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, we learned from Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige that the day-walking vampire who hunts his own kind will finally be showing up in his own upcoming Marvel movie.

Heck, we even got a tease of the character in a recent Marvel movie (more on that below). But how long will we have to wait to see the day-walker?

The good news is that there's been a report that we may see Blade in the MCU prior to his movie coming out — much like how Echo appeared in Hawkeye before her upcoming Marvel series.

As of this moment, Marvel Studios has yet to announce when its Blade movie will hit theaters. A previous schedule of planned (but untitled) Marvel movie release dates had an Oct. 6, 2023 slot that seemed perfect for Blade (considering Halloween being right around the corner).

But then, as our sister site Total Film (via Games Radar) reported, someone Thanos-snapped those Untitled Marvel Movies in 2023 off of the list, casualties of a rippling series of delays announced last October.

We're guessing that Disney and Marvel changed plans and decided to stop trying to forecast slots for movies while Covid-19-related delays continued. Currently, the list of upcoming Marvel movies have release dates set to as late as July 2023 (for Ant-Man 3). So, we're guessing that Fall 2023 still makes sense for a Blade film.

Blade (MCU) actor and reported cast

Mahershala Ali is playing Blade in the MCU. Kevin Feige made the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, handing Ali a "Blade" hat before the logo hit the screen on stage. Ali succeeds Wesley Snipes who played the character in the trilogy of films released from 1998 to 2004 by Marvel Entertainment and New Line Cinema.

Ali is joined by two other reported cast members, as Deadline broke the news that Aaron Pierce (Krypton) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) have also been cast. Marvel has not confirmed that report as of yet, and no reports have tipped what characters will be played by Pierce or Lindo.

As for a Wesley Snipes appearance? Nothing has been reported or rumored, but Snipes told Entertainment Tonight that he was open to coming back, saying "You never know. Under the right circumstances, I'm open to play with everybody. I know that people associate me with that role. The Daywalker community out there is a part of the Daywalker clique and our global community identifies with a little bit of that world and the new definition of Daywalkers, these global hyphenated multi-talented individuals capable of doing more things at one time, skill masters, as we call them. So, we gon' keep going, we gon' keep bringing." He also harbors no ill will to Ali, saying "I'm one thousand percent supportive of it. I think it's great. Go for it, my man."

Blade (MCU) in Moon Knight rumors

As for our first look at Ali as Blade? It could happen in the Disney Plus Moon Knight show. The mods over at the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers sub-reddit have published a report to that effect, with details credited to a leaker who "is not a direct employee of Marvel Studios.

In a stack of rumors that include tidbits about other Marvel movies and shows, it's noted that "Mahershala Ali will appear" in Moon Knight.

We can't vouch for the veracity of this source, but it's a tantalizing possibility.

Blade (MCU) Eternals Easter egg

We got our first crumb of Mahershala Ali as Blade in one of the two Eternals post-credits scenes. After Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) opens a big wooden box — that has "Mors mihi lucrum,” (aka “Death is my reward") carved on it — he finds The Ebony Blade, the weapon of Black Knight (whom Whitman becomes in the comics).

Then, we hear the voice of Mahershala Ali say "Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" before the film cuts to black.

Blade (MCU) director

Bassam Tariq is directing Blade. Tariq, a documentarian whose works have earned applause on the independent scene, talked with Tom's Guide in 2021, but he didn't spill many beans about the movie.

Instead, he praised his writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour and his producer Eric Carroll. Best known for films such as These Birds Walk and Ghosts of Sugar Land, Tariq is similar to Eternals director Chloé Zhao in that he's likely relatively unknown among Marvel fans.