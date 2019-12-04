Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals you can still get

Cyber Monday may be over, but the holidays are still fast approaching. As a result, retailers are still offering many excellent Cyber Monday deals as they extend the one-day retail holiday into a week of deals.

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get include the new Nintendo Switch with a free copy of Starlink for $299, the 2019 MacBook Air for $899, and the new Echo Dot with Clock for $34.99.

There are also still plenty of Cyber Monday deals on toys. Walmart is taking up to 75% off Funko POP! toys and up to 20% off LEGO sets with deals starting at $9.

A few things to keep in mind these next few days: Many retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are still offering free next-day shipping. (They will likely do so through the holidays). Unlike Amazon, they require no membership. Of course, if you're a Prime member, Amazon is offering next-day shipping on hundreds of items.

Here are the best post Cyber Monday deals you can still get.

Top 5 Cyber Monday deals still available

Also, if you're shopping for a new laptop, smartphone, tablet, or game console — a new round of tariffs between the U.S. and China could impact prices come December 15. That means if you see a good price now, jump on it because prices may not get cheaper later in the month (as they traditionally have in the past).

That said, here are the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get on tech, toys, travel, home, and more.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals

Funko Pop Toys: Up to 75% off @ Walmart

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Sling TV Cyber Monday deal: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick @ Sling

New Nintendo Switch w/ Starlink: was $360 now $299 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $317 @ Walmart

TCL 75" 4 Series 4K Roku TV: was $899 now $699

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month subscription): was $45 now $1 @ Microsoft

Kindle Unlimited: was $10 now $0 @ Amazon

Mixbook online prints: up to 55% off sitewide

Tile Sticker 4-pack with free Google Nest Mini: was $89 now $74

Logitech G903: was $150 now $65 @ Best Buy

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: was $350 now $249 @ Best Buy

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19.99 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24.99 @ Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49.99 @ Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $338 now $179 @ Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon Echo Sub: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Go: was $399 now $299 @ Microsoft

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,099 now $931 @ Dell

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $899

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): was $999 now $862 @ Dell

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon

HP Envy 13 (Core i7): was $999 now $649 @ HP

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $999

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 256GB SSD: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Buy a Fire Edition TV, get a free Echo Dot: from $99 @ Best Buy

Samsung 6 Series 4K TV (70-inch): was $899 now $549

It's a massive screen with massive savings. This 70-inch smart TV will let you watch all your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events in gorgeous 4K resolution. Thanks to all the built-in apps, your multimedia options are almost limitless.

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $549

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $549

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

LG 65" Nano 8 Series Smart TV: was $1,099 now $799 @Best Buy

Sony 55-inch X800G 4K TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was $499 now $228 @ Walmart

Cyber Monday Headphones Deals

AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $139

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

Klipsch T5 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $300 now $129 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Switch Lite with $25 free Amazon credit (code 'UUDDLRLRBA')

New Nintendo Switch w/ Starlink: was $360 now $299 @ Best Buy

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $149 @ Oculus

Dell 27" G-Sync Monitor: was $599 now $329 @ Best Buy

Dell UltraSharp U2717D 27" QHD monitor: was $599 now $229

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $38

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.

Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Lenovo Smart Clock was $79.99 now $39.99

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Top toys at Walmart: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Star Wars Scream Saber Toy: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart

Cyber Monday Appliance Deals

Samsung High Efficiency Top-Load Washer was $999 now $629

Samsung 7.4-cu ft Electric Dryer was $999 now $599

Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,499 now $1,599

Samsung 25.5-cu ft French Door Refrigerator: was $1,999 now $999

NuWave 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer: was $100 now $45 @ Amazon

Black+Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer: was $150 now $79 @ Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 60 6Qt: was $99.95 now $49 @ Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3Qt: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

Cook faster with this 3 quart capacity Instant Pot. It has 7 functions in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer.



Instant Pot Ace 60 Blender: was $99 now $44 @ Walmart

Electrolux 4.4 cu-ft Front-Load Washer: was $1,199 now $998

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Dyson V7 Absolute was $349, now $199 @Dyson

Cyber Monday Camera Deals

GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle was $499, now $349 @ Best Buy

Nikon D7500 DSLR Two Lens Kit: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

Sony A6000 w/ 2 lenses: was $1000 now $598 @ Amazon

Sony Alpha a7 II w/ 28-70mm lens: was $1,599 now $999

Cyber Monday Photo Book Deals

Mixbook online prints: up to 55% off sitewide

Shutterfly: 50% off nearly everything

Picaboo: Buy one photo book, get one free

Cyber Monday Health and Fitness Deals

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199.95, now $169 @ Walmart

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249.99 now $117 @ Amazon

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits @ Amazon

Cyber Monday Cable Bundle Deals

Verizon FiOS Bundle: Free Disney Plus for 1 year and free Galaxy buds or $100 Visa card

Xfinity Cable TV + Internet: Free $150 Visa gift card

Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Note 10 Plus w/ Galaxy Buds: was $1,229 now $999 @ Amazon

Galaxy S10 Plus: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Motorola Moto G7: was $300 now $249 @ Best Buy

iPhone 6s: was $299 now $149 @ Walmart

Cyber Monday Apple Deals

iPad (10.2-inch|32GB): was $329 now $229 @ Target

iPad Pro (12.9-inch|64GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday deals and U.S. tariffs

Heads up, shoppers. On December, 15, a new round of Trump tariffs will go into effect. The 15% tariffs will affect laptops, tablets, and game consoles. While it's anyone's guess how the tariffs will affect Cyber Monday deals, we predict retailers will heavily discount these categories on Cyber Monday (to avoid the December 15 taxes). Bottom line: If you spot a good Cyber Monday deal on a device you want, don't hesitate to buy it because it may not be as cheap post December 15.

Cyber Monday deals to set new record in 2019

Cyber Monday is expected to shatter records in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics' Holiday Forecast 2019. The report states that Cyber Monday will become the largest — and fastest — growing online shopping day of the year with $9.4 billion in sales, an 18.9 percent increase year over year (YoY).

The report also states that online sales between 7pm and 11pm (PT) — the golden hours of online retail — will drive over $3 billion in revenue. What will consumers be shopping for? Adobe's holiday forecast predicts Nintendo Switch deals will be in high demand along with Cyber Monday deals on games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Cyber Monday deals Week?

For the past two years, we've seen retailers try to extend their Cyber Monday deals buy calling them Cyber Week deals. There is no such thing as Cyber Week. That term is being used by retailers to encourage consumers to continue shopping well after Cyber Monday ends.

However, keep in mind that Cyber Monday isn't the end of the holiday shopping season. After Cyber Monday, you have roughly two more weeks to shop for the holidays. The best deals will occur over the 5-day period that begins on Thanksgiving (some call it the Turkey 5), but if you miss a deal it's likely it'll be offered again before Christmas. It's not guaranteed you'll get the same price, but generally speaking — it won't be that far off.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term created by the National Retail Federation to describe the first Monday after Thanksgiving. In 2005, the NRF — an organization that represents retailers, chain restaurants, and grocery stores — celebrated the first Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

At the time, Black Friday was largely an in-store shopping holiday, so online retailers were left out of the picture. Cyber Monday, however, was created to let online retailers play a bigger role in the holiday season.

So initially, the made-up holiday was intended for online stores only. (Think Newegg versus a big-box retailer like Walmart). As online shopping grew in popularity, so did Cyber Monday. Today, Cyber Monday is essentially a free for all where both online and big-box retailers offer a second round of steep holiday discounts. The emphasis on online-only stores isn't as strong, since most big-box retailers now have a strong online presence.