Best AirPods Deals in December 2019

AirPods prices are at an all-time low right now. In fact, if you're looking for AirPods deals, December is one of the best months to shop. And if you're looking for AirPods Pro deals, we've got good news. Apple's new noise-cancelling buds are also on sale, albeit with more modest price cuts.

From Walmart to Amazon, we've been searching the Internet for the best AirPods deals so that you can ditch those wires once and for all.

In terms of AirPods prices — the Apple Store charges $159 for the AirPods with Charging Case and $199 for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. The new AirPods Pro cost $249.

Fortunately, AirPods deals are very easy to come by — if you know where to look. On any given day of the week, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are likely to have the AirPods on sale. Here are the AirPods prices you should look for if you're shopping for deals.

AirPods prices and deals

As far as deals are concerned, the standard AirPods have dropped as low as $125 (back in October via eBay), whereas the AirPods with Wireless Case hit an all-time price low of $154 on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro have sold for $234 on a few occasions since they launched.

Which AirPods should you get?

The Editor's Choice AirPods 2 (2019) are great for most Apple fans. They're your most affordable option and use Apple's new H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They're also smarter than their predecessors (which you can no longer find online). The AirPods 2 feature hands-free Siri. That’s right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch the ubiquitous digital assistant.

The pricier AirPods Pro offer the same features as the AirPods, but add water/sweat resistance and noice cancellation to the mix. They also sport a new design that's more modern than the AirPods 2. They come with different sized ear tips to create a custom fit that's perfect for your ears. We've worn them for everything from spin classes to running and high intensity interval training. The buds lock into place and sound great. They also feature a transparency mode that's good for runners and other pedestrians who want to keep track of their surroundings while listening to music.

Make sure to check out our AirPods 2 vs. AirPods Pro comparison for a side-by-side look at both earbuds.

Best AirPods deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $144. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169. That's the second-best price we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. The case is now $10 off. View Deal

Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $29 now $20 @Walmart

Not a fan of the AirPods' design? Walmart has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $20. That's the cheapest they've ever been. These wired buds feature a built-in remote and mic.View Deal

Best AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon [out of stock]

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode for hearing your surroundings without having to remove your AirPods. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. (This deal has been in and out of stock, so check back later to see if more AirPods are available.)View Deal