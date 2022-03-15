Lille vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Lille vs Chelsea live stream should see Chelsea move a step closer to defending their Champions League title, and giving everything that's going on off the pitch that would be an incredible achievement.

Lille vs Chelsea live stream channel, start time The Lille vs Chelsea live stream takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

The Blues have been rocked in the past week by the U.K. government freezing the assets of their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich, the man who transformed them from an average Premier League team to one of the best teams in the world.

That doesn't appear to have affected their performance on the field yet, with victories over Norwich last week and Newcastle at the weekend cementing their place in the upper reaches of the EPL table. They won't win the Premier League this year, but they'll definitely be back in Champions League action next season — so long as nothing even more dramatic happens off the pitch.

Of course they might qualify anyway by retaining Europe's top trophy, something only eight clubs have ever managed. But first they'll have to finish off Lille.

The French side have made a poor defense of their Ligue 1 title: they currently sit sixth, more than 20 points behind leaders PSG. On the plus side, their form has picked up lately and they're unbeaten in five domestically.

Whether they'll be good enough to overtaken Chelsea's 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Stamford Bridge is a different matter — particularly as they'll be missing Renato Sanches, who was injured on Friday against Saint-Etienne.

They should at least have Benjamin Andre back from illness, and have an otherwise full squad to pick from. Expect Canadian striker Jonathan David to continue up front, possibly with Turkey's Burak Yilmaz alongside him, given their need for goals.

Chelsea will definitely be without Ben Chilwell, and have doubts over captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James. The latter picked up a knock last week, which is a shame given he'd only just returned from a lengthy lay off and was in fine form. Kai Havertz should continue up front, meanwhile, unless boss Thomas Tuchel decided to rest him in favor of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea should be comfortable winners overall in this tie, although don't be surprised if this game finishes all-square on the night. Find out by watching the Lille vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Lille vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 4 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Lille vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Lille vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Lille vs Chelsea live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.