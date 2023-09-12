How to watch Champions League live streams online and from anywhere

The UEFA Champions League 23/24 kicks off in less than a week. This year’s tournament is leading up to a grand finale at London’s Wembley Stadium next June, and over the next seven months, we’ll see the biggest teams in European soccer compete to lift one of the most coveted trophies in the entire sport.

The Champions League will be shown in many countries around the world, but don’t worry if you’ll be abroad during a match or are on holiday right now — because you can watch Champions League games live from anywhere with a VPN.

Champions League 23/24 key fixtures First game: AC Milan vs Newcastle

► Tuesday, Sept. 19

► Time — 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

The Champions League 23/24 group stages are almost here, and we can expect to see plenty of drama as all 32 teams compete for a place in the knockout rounds. There are plenty of mouthwatering clashes across the eight groups, but all eyes will be on Group F, which contains PSG, Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle. Plus, reigning champions Man City will look to begin the defense of their first-ever CL title in Group G, and Bayern Munich and Man Utd have both been drawn in Group A, which should be pretty spicy.

The good news is that Tom’s Guide will be on hand to guide you from the group stages all the way to the grand finale. With our help, you won’t miss a match. The Champions League is being broadcast across the globe, but we’ll show you how to tune in from anywhere. Read for all the information you need to watch Champions League live streams online and on TV.

Champions League live streams around the world

How to watch Champions League live streams of every game

Every Champions League 23/24 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.

In the U.K., for example, all 125 games in the Champions League 23/24 group stages and knockout rounds will be streamed live on TNT Sports.

That's good news wherever you are because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.K. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're a Brit on vacation in the U.S., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Champions League live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS, and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $74.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Champions League live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Champions League live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors because they can watch all the Champions League live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Champions League live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To watch the UEFA Champions League 23/24 in the U.K. you'll need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Champions League by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Champions League live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

As well as Champions League 23/24 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus the Rugby World Cup, Indycar and World Endurance Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch Champions League live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders also get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

BeIN Sports Connect is home to a whole world of soccer also offering every single Europa League and Europa Conference League match, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and English Carabao Cup games. The app is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Champions League 23/24 groups

