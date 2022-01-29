Get an extra 2 months free from top-rated cheap VPN Surfshark

We all appreciate a bargain, so when we see a mega VPN deal we get excited. This time round the savings come courtesy of one of the best VPN providers on the market, Surfshark – and it's not one to pass up.

We rate Surfshark as the best cheap VPN even at regular price, but right now the provider is offering 2 months free on all 2-year plans. That drops your equivalent monthly spend down to just $2.30, or an upfront cost of less than $60.

We've had news on how long this Surfshark deal is going to last, so if you're in the market for a quality VPN at an excellent price, we'd recommend snapping this up before it's too late. For more info on this deal, just keep scrolling.

Surfshark | 24 months + 2 months FREE | $2.30/pm

Surfshark is great value, but don't let that fool you into thinking that it's a knock-off. With rock-solid encryption, excellent streaming performance and intuitive apps for just about every device, it's one of the best in this biz – and at just $2.30 a month plus a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's a real bargain

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

While Surfshark certainly is cheap, it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features like many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

One aspect we really like about Surfshark are its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.71 a month it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet.