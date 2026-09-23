We rate Proton VPN as the most private VPN – and it's currently just $2.99 per month

With hundreds of VPNs available, it can be incredibly difficult to dig out the best VPN for you. That's why we've reviewed dozens of VPN for over 8 years at Tom's Guide – and it's no secret that we rate Proton VPN as the best VPN for privacy.

There are plenty of reasons why – the Secure Core servers, audited no-logs policy, open-source apps on all devices... The list goes on, and you can find out more in my in-depth Proton VPN review if you're interested.

However, the price is very appealing, too. Right now, Proton VPN sits at $2.99 per month on the 2-year plan ($71.76 all-in).

But hold on a second. If you're looking to start de-Googling your life, Proton Unlimited is currently also discounted. On the 12-month plan, it currently sits at $9.09 per month ($109.12 all-in, rising to $119.88 in the years after). This includes the VPN as well as secure Mail, Drive, Calendar, and more.

Whichever takes your fancy, you rest easy with the knowledge that Proton is one of the relatively few VPN companies that actually puts your privacy first. Because the non-profit organisation Proton Foundation controls Proton AG (the company that makes the VPN), it can't be forced to prioritise making money over protecting its customers by external investors.

More info on these excellent Proton VPN deals below.

Proton VPN | $2.99 per month | 2 years

Proton VPN prioritizes privacy above all else. It's a highly secure VPN, with super fast speeds and powerful streaming unblocking. Plus, one plan unlocks all Proton VPN's features. What you'll get... 🔒 Class-leading privacy credentials

✨ Dedicated anti-censorship features

🌍 20,000+ servers worldwide

🚀 1,500+ Mbps speeds A two-year plan costs $2.99 per month ($71.76 upfront) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton Unlimited | $9.09 per month | 2 years

Proton Unlimited includes everything you get with Proton VPN, plus premium subscriptions to Proton Drive, Proton Pass, Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, and Proton Wallet. In short, it's a privacy-focused replacement for almost every Google or Apple product you already use. What you'll get... 🔒 Every Proton VPN feature

⚙️ Premium Drive, Mail, Pass, Calendar + Wallet

💸 Big discount compared to individual plans

😎 Complete Google replacement A two-year plan costs $9.09 per month ($109.12 upfront) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How does Proton VPN compare?

On paper, Proton VPN puts up some very impressive stats. It has servers in 145 countries, which gives you great range around the world. The only VPN with more is NordVPN, with 167.

Proton VPN is fast, too, delivering average speeds of over 1,500 Mbps on our 10 Gbps connection. Some VPNs, including Surfshark, Mullvad and Windscribe were faster in the same tests, but Proton is competing at the top of the table.

Proton's privacy credentials are what really impresses, though, and if you're looking for one of the most private VPNs, Proton VPN is hard to beat. It values privacy above all else, and its features reflect that.

Secure Core is its Double VPN feature, and it routes your VPN traffic through two servers rather than one. Proton VPN owns and operates all of its Secure Core servers, and you connect to your desired location via Iceland, Sweden, or Switzerland. Plus, VPN obfuscation is provided through the Stealth protocol. This disguises your VPN traffic to help it bypass internet restrictions.

There's a rock-solid kill switch, and threat protection in the form of NetShield. However, be aware that the latter isn't nearly as good as other VPN malware protection like NordVPN's Next-Gen Antivirus. It's handy to have, and better than nothing, but I'd recommend a standalone malware and ad blocker instead of relying on it.

Overall, Proton VPN is one of the very best VPNs available right now – and if privacy is your top concern, it should be your first consideration.