Proton's early Black Friday deal has blown my socks off – it's better than half-price for a whole year

Let's face it, most of us don't want to use Google for everything. We know every email we send or document we save is inspected for personal data to target us with ads. But the issue is that there's really no alternative...or is there?

Proton is changing the status quo – and it's doing a very good job of it. The Swiss company started off with Proton Mail – which, by now, is a truly viable Gmail alternative – but since then it has developed one of the best VPNs, Proton VPN, as well as Proton Drive, Pass, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and most recently, Meet. Almost everything you need to de-Google your life.

Proton Unlimited includes every one of these apps. It usually costs $12.99 per month, but right now, in the run up to Black Friday, the 12-month plan has dropped to $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront). This is the cheapest I've ever seen it.

If you're not sure, you can also purchase a single month for just $1 – although the discounted price on the long-term plan will likely end before that first month runs out.

This is almost certainly one of the very best Black Friday VPN deals we'll see this year, and it's not even November. More info below.

Proton Unlimited | 12 Months

Was: $12.99 per month

Now: $6.49 per month

Proton Unlimited is the ecosystem to rival Google. It's private, end-to-end encrypted, and has never seen a discount this dramatic before. What you'll get:

🚀 Proton VPN

🔐 Proton Pass

📧 Proton Mail

✨ Even more, inc. Drive, Calendar, & Meet A 12-month Proton Unlimited subscription costs $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

All you need to de-Google yourself

At $6.49 a month, Proton Unlimited covers a lot of ground. Proton VPN gives you access to 21,000+ servers across 149 countries, support for up to 10 devices, and excellent speeds. It also includes NetShield ad-blocking, Secure Core servers for extra security, Tor over VPN, split tunneling, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy.

Proton Mail includes 15 encrypted email addresses, unlimited hide-my-email aliases, and support for up to three custom domains.

Proton Drive adds 500 GB of encrypted cloud storage, with version history, while Proton Pass goes beyond basic password management with 50 vaults, unlimited logins, and a built-in 2FA authenticator which means one less app to juggle.

Proton Calendar keeps your schedule encrypted and off Big Tech servers, while Proton Meet offers private video calling without the Google or Zoom overhead.

Round that out with Proton Wallet – an encrypted Bitcoin wallet – and Lumo AI, Proton's privacy-first AI assistant, and you have a self-contained privacy ecosystem that rivals anything Big Tech offers.

One subscription, an escape from Google, and the biggest discount you'll see outside of Black Friday.