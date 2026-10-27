Proton's early Black Friday deal has blown my socks off – it's better than half-price for a whole year
This Proton Unlimited deal is the cheapest this top-end bundle has ever gone for
Let's face it, most of us don't want to use Google for everything. We know every email we send or document we save is inspected for personal data to target us with ads. But the issue is that there's really no alternative...or is there?
Proton is changing the status quo – and it's doing a very good job of it. The Swiss company started off with Proton Mail – which, by now, is a truly viable Gmail alternative – but since then it has developed one of the best VPNs, Proton VPN, as well as Proton Drive, Pass, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and most recently, Meet. Almost everything you need to de-Google your life.
Proton Unlimited includes every one of these apps. It usually costs $12.99 per month, but right now, in the run up to Black Friday, the 12-month plan has dropped to $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront). This is the cheapest I've ever seen it.
If you're not sure, you can also purchase a single month for just $1 – although the discounted price on the long-term plan will likely end before that first month runs out.
This is almost certainly one of the very best Black Friday VPN deals we'll see this year, and it's not even November. More info below.
Proton Unlimited | 12 Months
Was: $12.99 per month
Now: $6.49 per month
Proton Unlimited is the ecosystem to rival Google. It's private, end-to-end encrypted, and has never seen a discount this dramatic before.
What you'll get:
🚀 Proton VPN
🔐 Proton Pass
📧 Proton Mail
✨ Even more, inc. Drive, Calendar, & Meet
A 12-month Proton Unlimited subscription costs $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
All you need to de-Google yourself
At $6.49 a month, Proton Unlimited covers a lot of ground. Proton VPN gives you access to 21,000+ servers across 149 countries, support for up to 10 devices, and excellent speeds. It also includes NetShield ad-blocking, Secure Core servers for extra security, Tor over VPN, split tunneling, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy.
Proton Mail includes 15 encrypted email addresses, unlimited hide-my-email aliases, and support for up to three custom domains.
Proton Drive adds 500 GB of encrypted cloud storage, with version history, while Proton Pass goes beyond basic password management with 50 vaults, unlimited logins, and a built-in 2FA authenticator which means one less app to juggle.
Proton Calendar keeps your schedule encrypted and off Big Tech servers, while Proton Meet offers private video calling without the Google or Zoom overhead.
Round that out with Proton Wallet – an encrypted Bitcoin wallet – and Lumo AI, Proton's privacy-first AI assistant, and you have a self-contained privacy ecosystem that rivals anything Big Tech offers.
One subscription, an escape from Google, and the biggest discount you'll see outside of Black Friday.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Mo has been rigorously testing, reviewing, and analyzing VPN services at Tom’s Guide for more than five years. He heads up the three-person Tom's Guide VPN team, and is passionate about accessibility: he believes that online privacy should be an option that’s available to everyone. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are the products he uses most on a daily basis, but he experiments weekly with all the top services, evaluating their privacy features, connection speeds across various protocols, and server reliability – among other things – so that he can make confident VPN recommendations that are backed by data. To see his latest advice, head over to Tom’s Guide’s best VPN and best free VPN guides. He also presents for The Privacy Lab on YouTube.
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