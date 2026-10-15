Surfshark goes early with its Black Friday VPN deal – get free antivirus with unlimited VPN usage

We're starting to see some Black Friday VPN deals arrive, and this one is worth stopping for. Surfshark has just dropped an exclusive offer for Tom’s Guide and TechRadar readers, and it’s the strongest pricing I’ve seen on Surfshark One all year.

The deal gives you Surfshark One – which bundles the full VPN with antivirus, data breach alerts, and a private search engine – for the same monthly rate as the basic Starter plan: $2.49 a month, paid upfront at $67.23 for two years. That’s a genuine upgrade at no extra cost, and a price you won’t find if you head to Surfshark’s own site directly.

If Surfshark has been sitting on your shortlist of best VPNs, this limited-time offer makes it a much easier decision.

Surfshark One | $2.49 per month | 2 Years + 3 months FREE

We rate Surfshark as the best value VPN on the market – fast, private, and packed with security tools that most providers charge separately for. This exclusive deal on Surfshark's One makes it an even easier recommendation. What you'll get... 🛡️ Full VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections

🔒 Avira-backed antivirus included

🔍 Private search and data breach alerts

📋 30-day money-back guarantee A 24-month plan costs $2.49 per month ($67.23 upfront pre-tax) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

The deals at a glance

Surfshark structures its plans in three tiers, each building on the last. The core VPN, Alternative ID, and CleanWeb come with every plan, as do unlimited simultaneous connections.

Surfshark Starter – $2.49 per month (VPN, Alt ID, CleanWeb)

– $2.49 per month (VPN, Alt ID, CleanWeb) Surfshark One – $2.49 per month (exclusive rate – adds Antivirus, Alert, and private search)

– (exclusive rate – adds Antivirus, Alert, and private search) Surfshark One+ – $4.49 per month (adds Incogni data removal and up to $1M identity theft coverage)

(Image credit: Future)

How does Surfshark compare to other VPNs?

Surfshark sits in a crowded field, but it holds its own against the biggest names in the industry – and in some areas, it outright beats them. Take speed: in my testing, Surfshark hit 1,012 Mbps on WireGuard, which puts it comfortably in the top tier of providers I’ve benchmarked. For most users, that’s more than enough headroom for 4K streaming, gaming, and large downloads without a hint of lag.

The unlimited simultaneous connections policy is where Surfshark leaves most rivals behind. NordVPN caps you at ten devices, ExpressVPN at a maximum of 14 – Surfshark lets you run it on every device you own under one subscription for $2.49 per month, which matters far more in practice than most people expect when they first sign up.

The value case gets stronger still when you factor in what’s bundled at this price. Antivirus, data breach monitoring, and private search would cost extra with most rivals – here, they’re included in the One plan at no added cost. If you’re after something cheaper still, our best cheap VPN guide is worth a look, but it’s hard to argue with what Surfshark One delivers at $2.49 a month. Our full Surfshark review has a complete breakdown of everything on offer.