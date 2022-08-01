FAQs

What are Surfshark VPN promo codes? Surfshark VPN doesn't offer promo codes per se. However, there are numerous ways to save on a Surfshark VPN subscription. When available, Surfshark VPN sales and deals can lower the cost of plans and/or include free additional months to your subscription. So while there are no Surfshark VPN promo codes — there are still plenty of ways to save.

Does Surfshark VPN offer coupons? Surfshark VPN doesn't offer coupon codes. However, consumers can rely on Surfshark deals and sales to help lower the price of select plans. Discounts can take as much as 50% off and lower pricing to as little as $2.30 per month (82% off). It's worth noting that the bigger the plan you purchase, the higher the discount.

What are the most popular Surfshark VPN plans? Surfshark VPN offers a wide range of plans at different price points. Some of the company's most popular plans include:

2-year plan: from $2.30 per month

from $2.30 per month 1-year plan: from $3.99 per month

from $3.99 per month 1-month plan: from $12.95 per month

Where can I find Surfshark VPN deals? Generally speaking, VPN deals can be found throughout the year. However, the Surfshark VPN homepage/website (opens in new tab) occasionally offers discounts. That said, the best discounts can be found during major holidays like Black Friday/Cyber Monday and during national holidays.

What is Surfshark CleanWeb? Surfshark CleanWeb is one of Surfshark's many features. It's essentially an adblocker with the additional feature of blocking malware on webpages. CleanWeb also blocks adware and malware in apps as well. To activate CleanWeb, on Windows, Mac, and Android TV just head to the Features tab on the left of the app, and toggle the CleanWeb switch to On. Then connect to the VPN on any server.

What is Surfshark One? Surfshark One is a suite of cybersecurity tools, all housed within the Surfshark app. It includes Antivirus, Search, and Alert. Surfshark one adds $1.49 to the monthly cost of Surfshark VPN, which brings the total without further discounts to $3.98 a month over two years, or roughly $95 all-in. Existing Surfshark subscribers can add Surfshark One at any time, but Surfshark One is only available to Surfshark VPN customers.

Surfshark VPN hints and tips

There are various ways to save money at Surfshark VPN. They include:

Free trial: Surfshark VPN offers a free 30-day trial so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you.

Surfshark VPN offers a free 30-day trial so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you. Sign up for a 2-year plan: Since there are no Surfshark VPN promo codes — one of the best ways to maximize your savings is by signing up for a 2-year plan. Surfshark offers 82% off members who commit to two years.

Since there are no Surfshark VPN promo codes — one of the best ways to maximize your savings is by signing up for a 2-year plan. Surfshark offers 82% off members who commit to two years. Sign up during major holidays: While VPN providers tend to offer deals year round, one of the best ways to ensure you're getting the lowest price is by looking for deals during major holidays like Labor Day and Cyber Monday.

How to use Surfshark VPN promo codes

Surfshark VPN promo codes aren't easily found. In fact, the Surfshark VPN website doesn't accept Surfshark VPN coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your subscription. New users can usually find discounts when signing up for two years of service. Traditional Surfshark VPN deals can knock up to 82% off the cost of a 2-year subscription.

Why choose Surfshark VPN?

(Image credit: Surfshark)

A Virtual Private Network, more commonly known as a VPN, protects your data online by hiding your private information. A VPN also allows you to access websites from different regions around the world. This is fantastic if you want to watch a Netflix or Amazon Prime show that isn’t available in your country as a VPN will allow you to get access safely.

If you’ve decided you want to get a VPN, you'll be glad to know that Surfshark VPN is one of our top VPN providers. In our Surfshark VPN review, we named the service an "excellent value." It's highly polished, powerful, and offers great customer support.

Surfshark is really loaded when it comes to features. You'll get GPS spoofing, URL and ad blocking, multi-hop (routing through two consecutive servers for added privacy), wide P2P support, additional password tech which will alert you of leaks, and ‘invisible to devices’ mode, which can hide your device from others on the same network. The new Nexus feature also rotates your IP seamlessly.

Customer support is also solid, with articles and live chat available. The live chat is comprehensive, if mostly script-led, but in more in-depth circumstances operators do break from the script and offer useful advice.