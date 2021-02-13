Best Presidents' Day sales 2021: deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot and more

Presidents Day weekend is upon us and that means retailers are now offering their best Presidents' Day sales of the month. Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot are just a handful of retailers offering sitewide discounts on everything from 4K TVs to weighted blankets.

This weekend, we're seeing major Presidents' Day sales on iPads, big-screen TVs, and home furniture. The 10.2-inch iPad, for instance is on sale for $299, whereas Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV is on sale for $999. Meanwhile, home furniture and mattresses are also seeing steep price cuts from retailers like Purple and Home Depot.

Home appliances are once again playing a huge role on Presidents' Day. For instance, as part of its Presidents' Day sales, Lowe's is taking up to 25% off vacuums and offering a BOGO promo on power tools. Meanwhile, Home Depot is taking up to $250 off washer/dryers, refrigerators, and microwaves.

However, as with every retail holiday, there are plenty of fake deals out there you should avoid. So we're helping you pick the best Presidents' Day sales by rounding up the best discounts you can get right now. So make sure to bookmark this page and come back throughout the weekend as we highlight the best Presidents' Day sales of 2021.

Presidents Day sales at a glance

Top Presidents' Day sales now

Smart TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

As part of its Presidents Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of various smart TV to as low as $89.99. The sale includes Fire TVs, Android 4K TVs, Roku TVs, and more. View Deal

20% off appliances: save on Whirlpool, GE, more @ Lowe's

From washer/dryer units to refrigerators, Lowe's is taking up to 20% off home appliances as part of its Presidents Day sales. Brands include GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, Frigidaire, and more. View Deal

Office chairs: deals from $46 @ Wayfair

From task chairs to executive chairs, Wayfair is offering epic Presidents Day sales on office chairs right now with deals as low as $46. For instance, you can get the Anston Conference Chair for $62.99 (pictured, was $109). The mid-back office chair is made of elastic and soft polyurethane leather with a stainless steel frame. View Deal

Audible Premium Plus: was $14.95/month now $9.95/month

Looking to score some audiobooks during lockdown? Take advantage of this Audible Presidents Day sale to save big on audiobooks from Amazon. New members can get Audible Premium Plus (formerly Audible Gold) for just $9.95/month for the first six months. (It's normally priced at $14.95/month). The service offers one audiobook credit per month with all-you-can-listen access to the Audible Plus Catalogue, which includes new Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.View Deal

Adidas sale: up to 60% off hoodies, sneakers, more @ Amazon

Amazon is having massive Presidents' Day sales on all things Adidas with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you're shopping for workout apparel or new shoes, the sale includes hoodies, sneakers, backpacks, tights, and more. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

A 55-inch OLED TV for $999 is a stunning deal. Even more so when it happens to be the Vizio OLED 55-H1. In our review, we loved the TV's black levels, picture quality, and excellent viewing angles. It packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's one of the best Presidents Day sales available now. View Deal

Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive Presidents' Day sales we've seen from Nike. For a limited time, Nike is taking up to 40% off select sports gear. After discount, prices start as low as $7. The sale includes sneakers, tech fleece hoodies, tights, parka coats, and more.View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

This Hisense 4K Android TV is the least expensive 55-inch 4K TV you can get right now. Yet despite its cheap price, the TV packs a lot of tech. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant/Alexa support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best cheap Presidents Day sales you'll find right now. View Deal

10.2" iPad (328GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is on sale at Amazon. The discount keeps moving based on the tablet's colors, so make sure to check other colors to find the best deal. View Deal

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon

The new Mac mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and even better now that it's $50 off. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Amazon also has the 512GB model on sale for $858 ($41 off).View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $799 now $499 (twin size) + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at the top of our list when it comes to mattresses. Not only did it get a full five star review, but we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Plus, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free.View Deal

Galaxy S21: $750 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ Verizon

Switch to Verizon, trade-in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan to get $750 off any Galaxy S21 smartphone. Plus, use coupon "PREMSWITCH2021" to get a $250 Verizon eGift card (with Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plans) or use coupon "150SWITCH2021" to get a $150 Verizon eGift card (with Start Unlimited plans). It's one of the best early Presidents Day sales you can get. View Deal

Best Presidents' Day TV sales

Editor's Choice deal Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is here and it's now on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

This Hisense 4K Android TV is the least expensive 55-inch 4K TV you can get right now. Yet despite its cheap price, the TV packs a lot of tech. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant/Alexa support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best cheap Presidents Day sales you'll find right now. View Deal

Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: now $448 @ Walmart

Back in stock: The largest model in Walmart's in-house TV lineup delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution on a huge 70-inch screen with the excellent Roku interface managing the experiences. The special Onn Roku voice remote is part of the deal.View Deal

Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

Cheap TV deal: This 70-inch Insignia is one of the biggest Fire TVs you can buy. The 2020 TV features 4K resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and three HDMI ports. Plus, its voice remote with Alexa lets you control your TV via voice commands. It's one of the best Presidents Day sales we've seen for a big-screen set. View Deal

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $588 @ Walmart

The Vizio 70-inch 4K SmartCast TV is currently $170 off. You get a crisp 4K UHD picture with full array backlighting and Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 support, and all your favorite streaming services.View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K QLED Smart TV: was $778 now $698 @Walmart

There are plenty of Presidents Day sales on TVs, but this is one of the best if you want a nice mix of performance and value. The Vizio M65Q8-H1 offers a colorful 4K display with QLED technology and Dolby Vision HDR. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built in, you can easily connect your iPhone or Android phone.View Deal

LG 55" BX-Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the LG BX Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. The BX Series includes everything you could want in a premium TV including perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and eye-popping colors. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smooth image quality. View Deal

LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which will you over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. Add it to your cart and you'll get an extra $47 off during checkout for a final price of $1,349.99. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy has it on sale for $1,399.99.View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's $500 off and an excellent Presidents Day sale. The TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Best Presidents' Day furniture sales

Desk lamps: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Brighten up your home office with one of these desk lamp deals from Amazon. The retailer has all types of desk lamps on sale with prices from $25. Currently, you can get the Lampat LED Desk Lamp for $24.99 (pictured, was $39) via an on-page coupon. That's $15 off its normal price. View Deal

Office chairs: deals from $46 @ Wayfair

Wayfair is offering epic discounts on office chairs right now with deals as low as $46. For instance, you can get the Anston Conference Chair for $62.99 (pictured, was $109). The mid-back office chair is made of elastic and soft polyurethane leather with a stainless steel frame.View Deal

Best Presidents' Day mattress sales

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $899 now $699 + $399 of free gifts @ DreamCloud

DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses as part of its Presidents' Day sales. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $699 for the twin ($200 off) or $999 for the queen ($200 off).View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800: This is easily one of the best bedding deals of the year. We think the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best you can buy. It's our top pick in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $774 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. Even better, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. These exclusive mattress discounts knock $225 off the price when you spend $1,000. View Deal

GhostBed Mattress: was $645 now $484 + 2 free pillows @ GhostBed

GhostBed is taking 25% off all mattresses during its early Presidents' Day sales. After discount, you can get the GhostBed Mattress twin for $484 (was $645) or queen for $855 (was $1,140). Plus, you'll get two GhostPillows for free ($170 value). It's one of the best mattress deals you can get right now. View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 + free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660: Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Even better, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080). View Deal

Purple Mattress: was $1,149 now $1,049 @ Purple

Purple Mattress is taking up to $150 off its entire lines of mattresses. Purchase a bundle and you'll get an extra $200 off for combined savings of up to $350 off. For instance, you can get the Purple Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,049 ($100 off). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle (two pillows, mattress protector, and Purple sheets) during checkout and you'll pay just $316 for the bundle instead of $516 ($200 off). View Deal

Best Presidents' Day tablet sales

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Hurry! The new iPad 2020 is on sale. Amazon is taking $30 off Apple's new iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and lasts for an epic 12 hours and 57 minutes. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Walmart offers the same price.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

If you want unparalleled performance, the 2020 iPad Pro is for you. It rocks an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $939, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, one of the top Presidents Day sales we've seen.View Deal

Best Presidents' Day fitness sales

A must for home gyms Ambor Resistance Bands: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Ambor Resistance Bands let you perform a variety or workouts with five resistance levels that range from 15 lbs. to 35 lbs. They also come with 2 hand grips, 2 ankle straps, one door anchor, and a user manual. View Deal

Portable Elliptical Machine: was $139 now $122 @ Amazon

The Sunny Health & Fitness Standing Portable Elliptical Machine lets you squeeze a workout in no matter what you're doing. The macine can be used while standing or placed underneath your work station, so you can workout during the work day. It's an excellent Presidents Day sale for anyone looking to get more movement in their day. View Deal

Echelon Connect Exercise Bike: was $599 now $497 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This Presidents' Day sale also comes with six months free membership on the Echelon Fit app (a $120 value), which provides access to 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels.View Deal

Best Presidents' Day laptop sales

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited for homework and web browsing. It's one of the cheapest Presidents' Day sales we've seen for any laptop. View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $514 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $514 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. Eligible devices include items like the iPhone 6s ($100 credit) or the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 ($75 credit). As for the laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also features a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This President's Day sale is one of the best we've seen for power users. Don't have a device to trade in? Best Buy has it on sale for $799 ($200 off).View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $783 now $734 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "50OFF699" to drop its price to $734.99. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $799 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 is on sale at Best Buy for just $699. Even better, this price includes the Black Type Cover. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1,299 now $999 @ Walmart

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, this Legion Y540 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio for a more immersive gaming experience. As far as Presidents' Day sales go, this a must for gamers who don't want to spend too much on a new rig.View Deal

MacBook Air M1: was $1,249 now $1,189 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's powerful M1 chip. Deals on the base configuration are very rare. However, the 512GB model is now on sale at Amazon. It features a 13-inch Retina display, an 8-core M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,219 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. The 256GB config is now $80 off, which is one of the best Presidents Day sales we've seen. The 512GB model is $100 off. View Deal

Best Presidents' Day headphone sales

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has the standard AirPods on sale for just $119. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $136 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 offer wireless bluetooth and NFC connections, so they're the perfect companion for modern smartphones. They provide about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel. View Deal

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

The oddly shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a neat pair of wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation and come in a smart-looking charging case. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $199 now $172 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice wireless earbuds feature crisp, well-balanced sound and noise cancellation. Plus, they're sweat-proof and offer 7.5 hours of battery life (with the case adding 28 hours). This is one of the best sales we've seen from Jabra.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Designed for exercise and sporting a sweat-proof finish, the Powerbeats Pro will stay put through almost anything thanks to their smart over-ear design. They also have a nine-hour battery life — long enough to last the biggest gym rats. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple's best-selling, in-ear wireless headphones are now on sale for $199. The flagship headphones deliver active noise cancellation for the most immersive sound experience. This is the same price they sold for throughout the December holiday season. View Deal

Best Presidents' Day smartwatch sales

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

Amazon has the best price on Apple's best smartwatch, knocking $60 off the brand new Apple Watch 6. The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $146 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is $103 off. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5E Smartwatch: was $249 now $205 @ Amazon

As part of its early Presidents Day sales, Amazon is knocking $43 off the Fossil Men's Gen 5E Smartwatch. The Wear OS-based watch tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, and more. There's no built-in GPS, but the watch can be tethered to your smartphone for outdoor workouts. View Deal

Best Presidents' Day appliance sales

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Insignia Compact Microwave was $69 now $59 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a small microwave this 700-watt, 0.7-cubic-foot countertop model could fit the bill. It has a 10-inch turntable, six presets, and 11 power levels. And for $59, it's competitively priced.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. This family-size pressure cooker is perfect for any home cook. View Deal

LG Stainless Steel Microwave: was $219 now $189 @ Abt.com

The LG Stainless Steel Microwave is perfect for just about any kitchen. The 1.5 cu. ft. microwave has 10 power levels, anti-bacterial coating, and an EasyClean interior that's resistant to stains and buildup. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Cooker: was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

Save time and effort while still making delicious food with the Ninja Foodi, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently $30 off, making it a great deal.View Deal

Best President's Day gaming sales

Lowest price Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. Plus it comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

EA Play Subscription (first month): was $4.99 now $0.99 @EA

With an EA Play membership, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite Electronic Arts games, unlock exclusive rewards, play select new-release games, and gain a 10% discount on EA digital purchases. This deal knocks 80% off the original pricing, so new members will pay just $0.99 for their first month. The sale is valid until March 9.View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain. View Deal

PS5: from $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

The PS5 is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. The PS5 Digital Edition (no discs) sells for $399, whereas the PS5 Standard sells for $499. Although that's retail price for both systems, these systems have been near-impossible to find in stock since their launch. View Deal

Xbox Series S & X: from $299 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series S and Series X are the latest-gen consoles from Microsoft. They sell for $299 and $499, respectively. That's list price for both systems, but these consoles have been near-impossible to find since their launch. Unlike the Series X, the cheaper Xbox Series S doesn't support 4K gaming or physical discs. View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $724 now $636 @ Dell

If you're on a budget then this Dell gaming desktop is the one for you. For under $700 it offers a Core i3-10100 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $636.99.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,199 now $929 @ Amazon

Want an expansive gaming monitor? Then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is the one for you. It sports a 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate — and it's $270 off.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,339 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It's a whopping $560 off in this early Presidents Day sale.View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,999 now $1,419 @ Amazon

As part of its Presidents Day sales, Amazon is taking a whopping $580 off Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 15.6-inch 1080p Full HD display with a snappy 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

When is Presidents Day 2021

Presidents' Day 2021 falls on Monday, February 15. However, most major retailers have already kicked off their President's Day sales. This year, Presidents' Day falls on the day after Valentine's Day, but most shoppers will find that Presidents Day sales offer a wider variety of discounts.

What should I buy for Presidents Day sales

Currently, TVs are seeing the biggest discounts. Smart TVs are now as cheap as $89, whereas OLED TVs have been slashed to as low as $999. Those are prices we typically see during the Black Friday season. Kitchen appliances — both large and small — are also enjoying steep price cuts right now. We're seeing discounts from major brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, InstantPot, and Nespresso.

What to expect from Presidents Day sales

As the first major holiday of the year, Presidents Day sales tend to offer discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. Even though the Super Bowl is now over, we're still seeing a good bulk of discounts on TVs. However, retailers like Amazon and Walmart have various home sales on furniture, bedding, and winter apparel. Look for discounts of up to 40% off on name brand apparel from the likes of Nike and Adidas.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales

Amazon's Presidents Day sales are among the best. You can expect to see sitewide discounts with the biggest offerings on Amazon's own hardware. That means you'll see deals on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and Fire TVs. The Amazon Daily Deals hub is a great starting point for sales, but as we get closer to Presidents Day, the retailer's sales will be more prominent on the Amazon homepage.

Does Loew's do a Presidents Day sale

Loew's is offering a wide variety of Presidents' Day sales with discounts on smart home gear, top-rated tool brands, and large kitchen appliances. Lowe's Presidents' Day sales include: