151 best Presidents Day 2024 sales this weekend — here’s my top deals

The best sales to shop this Presidents' Day weekend

LG OLED TV, MacBook, Bose headphones, and PS5 shown above Mount Rushmore graphic
(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Shutterstock)
Most people view Presidents' Day weekend as an opportunity to sleep in and enjoy an extended three-day weekend. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I see Presidents' Day as a major opportunity to save on big-ticket purchases. 

In fact, it's the only major retail holiday till late May. So if you've been meaning to upgrade your TV, mattress, or laptop — this weekend is the time to do it. Retailers from Best Buy to Target are offering hundreds of Presidents' Day sales on everything from our favorite duvet to the best 4K OLED TV we've tested. 

This is my 17th year covering Presidents' Day and while it's a great time to shop, the sheer number of deals can be overwhelming. So below I'm rounding up 151 deals you must see this weekend. These are discounts on items the Tom's Guide staff owns and/or recommends. I'm also throwing in a few personal recommendations on products I own. Most of these deals should last through Monday, but if you spot anything particularly good, I advise you buy it fast as good sales tend sell out.  

Top 10 Presidents Day sales

Apple

2023 MacBook Air 15-inch M2 shown open on a surface

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Mattresses

Saatva RX mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

Robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7+ on carpet

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

TVs

The LG C3 OLED 42-inch model in our testing labs.

(Image credit: Future)

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 OLED (2023) review unit

(Image credit: Future)

Apparel

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket worn by a climber on the side on a mountain.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Appliances

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor DCT401 on counter

(Image credit: Ninja)

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones being held aloft against a backdrop of a coastal street with palm trees

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Smart home

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro on desk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Nintendo Switch

Switch OLED with HORI PlayStand

(Image credit: Future)

PS5

Best PS5 accessories

(Image credit: Sony)

Xbox

Tom's Guide Awards 2023:

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Running shoes

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% Flyknit

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Future)
