151 best Presidents Day 2024 sales this weekend — here’s my top deals

The best sales to shop this Presidents' Day weekend
Most people view Presidents' Day weekend as an opportunity to sleep in and enjoy an extended three-day weekend. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I see Presidents' Day as a major opportunity to save on big-ticket purchases.
In fact, it's the only major retail holiday till late May. So if you've been meaning to upgrade your TV, mattress, or laptop — this weekend is the time to do it. Retailers from Best Buy to Target are offering hundreds of Presidents' Day sales on everything from our favorite duvet to the best 4K OLED TV we've tested.
This is my 17th year covering Presidents' Day and while it's a great time to shop, the sheer number of deals can be overwhelming. So below I'm rounding up 151 deals you must see this weekend. These are discounts on items the Tom's Guide staff owns and/or recommends. I'm also throwing in a few personal recommendations on products I own. Most of these deals should last through Monday, but if you spot anything particularly good, I advise you buy it fast as good sales tend sell out.
Top 10 Presidents Day sales
- TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy
- Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
- Brooklinen Comforter: was $159 now $127 @ Brooklinen
- Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
- DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud
- 10.9" iPad Air: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $720 @ Mint
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Apple
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
- Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo
- Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ B&H Photo
Mattresses
- Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
- DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud
- Allswell Organic Hybrid: was $587 now $527 @ Walmart
- Aurora Luxe: was $999 now $699 @ Brooklyn Bedding
- Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix
- Classic Mattress: was $1,295 now $895 @ Saatva
- Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $1,012 @ Leesa
- Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,495 now $1,099 @ Purple
- Snow Mattress: was $1,495 now $1,270 @ Casper
- i8 smart bed: was $3,399 now $2,379 @ Sleep Number
Robot vacuums
- Shark Days Sale: vacuum deals from $49 @ Walmart
- iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
- Roomba 694: was $274 now $249 @ iRobot
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299 @ Walmart
- Shark Detect Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Walmart
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty: was $599 now $364 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs T20 Omni Vacuum: was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon
- Roomba s9+ w/ Braava jet m6: was $1,499 now $1,214 @ iRobot
TVs
- TCL 40" S3 1080p Smart TV: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy
- Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $379 @ Best Buy
- Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
- LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $558 @ Walmart
- Samsung 85" 4K TV: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy
- LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy
- TCL 75” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,498 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon
- LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,796 now $2,296 @ Amazon
Laptops
- HP Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo Duet 5: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Laptop: was $749 now $499 @ Best Buy
- Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart
- Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell
- MSI Cyborg 15 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy
- Dell G15 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,449 now $999 @ Dell
- Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
- Dell XPS 15: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Dell
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $3,229 now $1,549 @ Lenovo
Apparel
- Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $11 @ Carhartt
- REI Trailsmith Beanie: was $22 now $15 @ REI
- Carhartt Midweight Hoodie (women’s): was $54 now $27 @ Carhartt
- The North Face Tekware Grid Pullover: was $110 now $54 @ REI
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $109 now $64 @ REI
- Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket (men’s): was $154 now $104 @ Carhartt
- Patagonia Down Sweater: was $279 now $138 @ REI
- Arc’teryx Kyanite Fleece Jacket: was $180 now $144 @ REI
- Arc'teryx Kyanite Fleece Hoodie: was $200 now $160 @ Arc'teryx
- Antora Triclimate Jacket: was $260 now $182 @ The North Face
Appliances
- Krups One-Touch Grinder: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon
- Oster Electric Wine Opener: was $34 now $29 Amazon
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target
- Bella Pro Air Fryer: was $109 now $59 @ Best Buy
- Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $125 @ Amazon
- Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
- Ninja Creami: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart
- LG NeoChef Microwave: was $239 now $189 @ Best Buy
Phones
- 6 free months service: when you buy 6 mo @ Mint Mobile
- iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T
- Pixel 8: free w/ new line @ Verizon
- Pixel 8 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
- iPhone SE: free w/ new line @ Verizon
- Galaxy A54: $5/month w/ trade-in @ AT&T
- OnePlus 12: from $99 w/trade-in @ OnePlus
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: $8/mo w/ trade @ AT&T
- Visible Plus: $10/mo off via coupon "HAPPY" @ Visible
Headphones
- Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
- AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
- Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon
Smart home
- Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon
- Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64 now $49 @ Amazon
- TP-Link 5-Pack Smart Bulbs: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy
- Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor 4 w/ Floodlight: was $129 now $84 @ Best Buy
- Blink Outdoor 4 (3-Pack): was $259 now $149 @ Best Buy
- Echo Studio: was $199 now $154 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 15: was $279 now $199 @ Best Buy
Nintendo Switch
- Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Target
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Target
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC: was $52 now $24 @ Amazon
- EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $24 @ Target
- Splatoon 3: was $59 now $39 @ Target
- Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Hori Ergo Controller: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
- PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): was $69 now $54 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC: was $149 now $124 @ Amazon
PS5
- Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition: was $59 now $14 @ PS Store
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ PS Store
- Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $29 @ PS Store
- Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ PS Store
- Remnant 2: was $49 now $29 @ PS Store
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: was $49 now $34 @ PS Store
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition): was $89 now $53 @ PS Store
- Demon's Soul: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon
- Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $184 now $124 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim w/ Spider Man: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon
Xbox
- Gears Tactics: was $39 now $8 @ Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5: was $79 now $66 @ Amazon
- Dead Space: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
- Starfield (XSX): was $69 now $41 @ Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Headset: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon
- HyperX CloudX Flight: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
- WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $157 now $149 @ Amazon
- Xbox Series S (1TB): was $349 now $299 @ Dell
- Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
Running shoes
- Asics Gel-Contend 7: was $65 now $49 @ Target
- Brooks Launch 9: was $110 now $57 @ Amazon
- Asics DYNABLAST 2: was $100 now $59 @ Target
- New Balance Garoe V1 Trail: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon
- Brooks Levitate 5: was $150 now $74 @ Amazon
- Saucony Triumph 20: was $160 now $75 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 24: was $160 now $79 @ Amazon
- Brooks Ghost 14: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 40: was $130 now $85 @ Nike
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon
