Epic Best Buy Presidents' Day sale — here's the 27 deals I'd buy myself

Apple

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: The new Mac mini M2 is faster and cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In Mac mini M2 review, we raved about its speedy M2 chipset that runs circles around Apple's previous M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price ever, so get it now before it's gone.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Despite being a generation old, the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: was $229 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is one of the best PS5 internal SSDs. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps.

Smart home

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

