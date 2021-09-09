Best Cyber Monday deals — sales to expect in 2021

November is weeks away and Cyber Monday deals are probably the last thing on your mind right now. However, Cyber Monday 2021 will be here before you know it. Since it's the biggest retail holiday of the year, we're getting a jump start on our Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Currently, we're seeing September sales from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. They're offering discounts on everything from laptops to backpacks. Some of the deals are all-time price lows. Just last month we saw the MacBook Air M1 on sale for just $749. That beats last year's best Cyber Monday deals for this Editor's Choice laptop.

However, now with Labor Day behind us, we're closer to Cyber Monday deals than you think. Given that Cyber Monday deals are the lowest prices of the year, we can expect 2021's best deals to drop even lower.

For reference, some of the best Cyber Monday deals of the previous year include 75-inch 4K TVs from $499 and AirPods from $99.

Beyond tech, Cyber Monday deals also discount kitchen appliances, such as Instant Pots, air fryers, and coffee machines. There are also excellent discounts on mattresses with epic dollar-off discounts on some of our favorite brands like Nectar, Casper, Purple, and more. Expect to save as much as $500 on a new mattress.

The next few week will be filled with various deals, but we'll keep our eyes on Cyber Monday deals and bring you the latest Cyber Monday 2021 updates as soon as we learn them.

When is Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday 2021 will fall on Monday, November 29. However, Cyber Monday sales will begin way in advance of that date. Some of the earliest Cyber Monday deals we've seen have started on Thanksgiving Day. Likewise, many Cyber Monday sales will also extend beyond November 29 and last through the first week of December.

Cyber Monday deals and PS5

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals on consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X still remain as elusive as ever. We predict that even the recently announced Nintendo Switch OLED will be extremely difficult to find as well. (It's expected to go on sale October 8). Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for tips on how to get a console before the holiday rush.

Cyber Monday deals: last year's deals

As a reference for this year's deals, below we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals we saw last year. Most of these prices have already been undercut so far in 2021, which means we'll see even better discounts come the holiday season.

