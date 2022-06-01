Bag yourself free antivirus with Surfshark VPN's massive new deal

Getting fully protected online isn't the most straightforward procedure. Even if you've got the best VPN, you'll need protection from malicious files downloaded from the internet – and that's where the best antivirus comes in.

However, leading VPN provider Surfshark is currently making everything a little simpler – and cheaper – by throwing in its excellent Surfshark One Antivirus free of charge with every 2-year plan of its VPN.

Working out at an astounding $2.30 a month (opens in new tab), which includes 2 free months exclusively for Tom's Guide readers, we don't think there's a better antivirus and VPN deal combination on the market right now. So, if you're in need of a little extra online security, grab this offer before it's gone.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark | Free Surfshark Antivirus + 2 months extra | $2.30/pm (opens in new tab)

Surfshark is one of our top-rated VPN providers, and although it's a bargain at full price, this incredible deal makes it unbeatable. You'll get the whole Surfshark One suite for free (worth $1.49/pm), as well as a totally unlimited VPN plan. What's more, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

What is Surfshark One?

We've rated Surfshark as the best cheap VPN option for a long time now, but it has recently launched Surfshark One, which is an add-on for Surfshark customers and really increases the service's value.

Essentially, Surfshark One seeks to offer all – or, at least, most – of the essential privacy and cybersecurity tools in one place. It includes:

VPN : Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content.

: Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content. Antivirus : Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats.

: Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats. Search : Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs.

: Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs. Alert: Detects information breaches across the web and alerts you if your data has been compromised, including emails and credit cards.

At just $1.49 a month without any discount, Surfshark One is already a very affordable alternative to established antivirus providers. However, as a freebie it's a no-brainer.

While antivirus is very much the star of One's package, the other features are appealing in their own right – and remember, Surfshark will likely be adding features to One over time, so it should only become more powerful.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

Although Surfshark is cheap, there are no sacrifices to be made. You'll get every privacy feature you need, plus extras like Multi-Hop and excellent streaming VPN performance. In fact, in our independent testing only more expensive providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

Beyond the bundled antivirus and very appealing price, one aspect we really like about Surfshark is its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month (opens in new tab) it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.29 a month (opens in new tab) it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months and antivirus thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet (opens in new tab).