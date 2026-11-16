5 of my favorite Hoka running shoes are in the Black Friday sales — save up to 30% on the Clifton, Bondi and more

Unless you need to have the latest running shoes as soon as they launch, there’s little need to ever pay full price for your sneakers.

There are always some great options available on sale, especially during periods like Black Friday, and if you’re a fan of Hoka’s running shoes in particular you can take your pick of discounted sneakers right now.

I’ve been testing and reviewing the best running shoes for over 10 years and have tried almost all of Hoka’s recent launches. I’ve picked out what I think are the five best deals on Hoka sneakers I’ve tested.

Hoka running shoe deals

Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $104 at REI I recently tested out the Hoka Arahi 9 and found it very similar to the Arahi 8, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe. REI has the best deal on the Arahi 8 right now, but if it goes out of stock Hoka has it reduced to $120. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $140 at HOKA US The Bondi is a cushioned favorite with runners, walkers, and people who have to spend all day on their feet. The latest model of the shoe is reduced by $30 in the Hoka sale right now. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Speedgoat 6 Mid GTX: was $180 now $126 at HOKA US The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a versatile trail shoe that offers comfort, support and reliable grip on a variety of terrains. This model of the shoe has a higher collar and a waterproof liner in the upper, making it a great option for fast hiking as well as runs in inclement conditions. Read more Read less ▼