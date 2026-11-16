5 of my favorite Hoka running shoes are in the Black Friday sales — save up to 30% on the Clifton, Bondi and more
Big discounts on Hoka sneakers
Unless you need to have the latest running shoes as soon as they launch, there’s little need to ever pay full price for your sneakers.
There are always some great options available on sale, especially during periods like Black Friday, and if you’re a fan of Hoka’s running shoes in particular you can take your pick of discounted sneakers right now.
I’ve been testing and reviewing the best running shoes for over 10 years and have tried almost all of Hoka’s recent launches. I’ve picked out what I think are the five best deals on Hoka sneakers I’ve tested.
Quick Links
- Shop all shoes in the Hoka sale
- Shop Hoka shoes in the REI sale
- Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $104 @ REI
- Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Hoka Bondi 9: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Speedgoat 6 Mid GTX: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Tecton X3: was $275 now $220 @ Hoka
Hoka running shoe deals
I recently tested out the Hoka Arahi 9 and found it very similar to the Arahi 8, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe. REI has the best deal on the Arahi 8 right now, but if it goes out of stock Hoka has it reduced to $120.
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The Hoka Clifton 11 is basically the same shoe as the Hoka Clifton 10 in my opinion, so I'd definitely opt for the older shoe thanks to this deal. It's a comfortable cushioned running that's great for walking too, with a smooth ride and a durable design.
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The Bondi is a cushioned favorite with runners, walkers, and people who have to spend all day on their feet. The latest model of the shoe is reduced by $30 in the Hoka sale right now.
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The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a versatile trail shoe that offers comfort, support and reliable grip on a variety of terrains. This model of the shoe has a higher collar and a waterproof liner in the upper, making it a great option for fast hiking as well as runs in inclement conditions.
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While a springy, high-stack trail shoe with a carbon plate isn't something everyone needs in their locker, if you are tackling epic ultramarathons and want a fast and comfortable ride, the Hoka Tecton X3 is one of the best shoes available. Several colors are reduced by $55 in the Hoka sale.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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