I get way too much enjoyment out of seeing how chatbots respond to my requests about ranking certain things.

I was intrigued by the results given to me after observing ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity’s rankings for the top 10 jobs most likely to be replaced by AI (my interest was equally piqued after seeing their rankings for the jobs currently deemed as “AI-proof”). And when this year’s World Chocolate Day came around, I just had to see which chocolate bar would take over the top spot when I asked those same four chatbots to rank the best ones from around the world.

Since another holiday centered around food is now upon us (National Fast Food Day), I figured it was time for me to present another ranked list challenge to my favorite AI debaters: “Rank the 10 best fast-food restaurants in the US and explain your reasons for each.”

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To my surprise, only two of them listed the same spot as their top choice. While the two other chatbots went in a completely different direction with their #1 picks.

ChatGPT’s top pick

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ChatGPT kicked things off by highlighting some less-than-surprising picks and a few odd choices that stuck out like a sore thumb to me. Here are the fast-food chains it ranked from 10 to two:

10. Panda Express — Best alternative to burgers and sandwiches

9. Raising Cane’s — Best chicken-tender specialist

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8. Wendy’s — Best mainstream all-rounder

7. Shake Shack — Best premium burger option

6. Popeyes — Best for bold chicken flavor

5. Taco Bell — Best for variety and customization

4. Jersey Mike’s — Best sandwich chain

3. Chick-fil-A — Best dependable chicken stop

2. In-N-Out Burger — Best focused burger menu

I wasn’t expecting Panda Express to make an appearance on a list of the best fast food restaurants. And as someone who was severely disappointed by Raising Cane’s the first time I had it, I was taken aback to see it get a mention on ChatGPT’s list. As for the rest of the chatbot’s choices, they all made sense to me. At the top of ChatGPT’s ranked list was Culver’s, which it marked as the best overall. Its reasoning for selecting that fast-food chain as the absolute best centered around it meeting all of the chatbot’s specific standards (value, consistency, menu variety and service):

ButterBurgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard make a compelling combination, and the broader menu gives families plenty of choices. It earns first place because the whole meal feels considered, from the main course through dessert. ACSI’s 2026 study also highlights its made-to-order food and friendly service.

Gemini’s #1 pick

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Gemini’s list was determined by four main benchmarks: food quality, consistency, value and overall customer satisfaction. And just like ChatGPT, its top 10 was impacted by the same benchmarks measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Gemini’s choices also took general customer sentiment of each fast-food spot into account.

This time around, a different restaurant received the honor of being chosen as #1, while ChatGPT’s top selection got knocked down to #3. Here’s how Gemini’s rankings looked from 10 to two:

10. McDonald’s

9. Five Guys

8. Shake Shack

7. Taco Bell

6. Raising Cane’s

5. Wendy’s

4. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

3. Culver’s

2. In-N-Out Burger

Gemini gave valid reasons for each of its picks, such as In-N-Out Burger’s peak freshness when it comes to its made-to-order food, fair pricing practices and respectable menu choices. It even mentioned the “Double-Double Animal Style” cheeseburger as the standout item on its menu. As for which fast-food chain emerged as #1, it turned out to be one that I frequently go to during my lunch breaks:

Chick-fil-A. The Reason: Consistency and hospitality set the standard here. Even with massive drive-thru volumes, order accuracy and speed are best-in-class. The Standout: The classic pressure-cooked, peanut-oil-fried chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and house Chick-fil-A sauce.

Claude’s top seed

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Claude stepped up to the (deep-fried) plate to offer its rankings, which were determined by each restaurant’s food quality, consistency, value, service, and signature approach to making food. It also considered customer satisfaction surveys and the general reputation of each fast-food chain when listing its picks.

After taking a quick peek at its honorable mentions (which included Shake Shack, Panda Express, Jersey Mike’s and Dunkin’), I came away slightly shocked by two of its choices (since they weren’t mentioned by ChatGPT and Gemini) and less surprised by the other picks that made Claude’s list:

10. Whataburger

9. Five Guys

8. Popeyes

7. Taco Bell

6. Wendy’s

5. Culver’s

4. Chipotle

3. Raising Cane’s

2. In-N-Out Burger

When I glanced at which fast-food chain earned the top spot on Claude’s list, it ended up being the very same place that Gemini chose: Chick-fil-A. Claude’s explanation as to why it also chose that spot is as follows: It consistently tops customer satisfaction surveys. The chicken sandwich is reliably good, service is fast and friendly even with long drive-thru lines, and restaurants are unusually clean and well run.

Perplexity’s prime selection

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And for the final ranked list of the finest fast-food establishments, Perplexity considered its choice based on the following criteria: food quality & flavor, value, consistency, menu distinctiveness and convenience. Here are the restaurants that got a mention on Perplexity’s list, from 10 to two (it was funny to see Perplexity agree with Gemini’s choice for the tenth spot):

10. McDonald’s

9. Raising Cane’s

8. Wendy’s

7. Five Guys

6. Popeyes

5. Taco Bell

4. Shake Shack

3. Culver’s

2. Chick-fil-A

To my surprise, Chick-fil-A didn’t earn another top spot—Perplexity was far more enamored with In-N-Out Burger as the best fast-food chain in America. And as for why it chose that option, it highlighted the following reason:

My best overall choice for a focused burger experience. Its appeal is a tightly defined menu built around burgers, with customizations such as Animal Style adding variety without turning it into an everything-for-everyone chain. Time Out also ranks it No. 1. Start with a Double-Double, Animal Style.

The takeaway

So there you have it.

Gemini and Claude agree that Chick-fil-A is second to none in the competitive race for who makes the best fast food in the nation. ChatGPT chose Culver’s as its fast-food champion, while Perplexity went in a completely different direction by choosing In-N-Out Burger as the top-of-the-line fast-food restaurant. Seeing my personal faves, such as Zaxby’s, Bojangles and Cook Out, get excluded from their lists was a total bummer, but I can see how they may pale in comparison to their more recognizable competitors.

Even though there’s no Culver’s or In-N-Out Burger located in my home state of New York, I’ll be sure to celebrate National Fast Food Day by stuffing my face with some Chick-fil-A (that new chicken & waffles sandwich is everything it’s been hyped up to be and more).

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