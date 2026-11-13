The holiday season will be here before we know it — and if you have any audiophiles on your shopping list, we have some good news for you. Bose just launched its "Holiday Deals" sale, which is knocking up to 43% of top-rated Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers ahead of Black Friday.

For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are on sale for $269 — a whopping $160 off. You can also grab the SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $99 in a variety of fun colors. Plus, the Bose x Kendra Scott Ultra Open Earbuds are currently 43% off. Their luxe gold design is perfect for the trend-setter on your list.

We don't know how long these rare Bose deals will stick around, so we recommend shopping them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Bose audio deals to shop before Black Friday. Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

Best Bose Deals

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $132 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $132. Read more Read less ▼

Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 at Amazon This budget soundbar will bring extra dialogue clarity to make sure you can hear every word of commentary. It's also louder than your TV speakers, so you can crank it up and enjoy background music to the max. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $269 at bose.com The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Bose x Kendra Scott Ultra Open Earbuds : was $349 now $199 at bose.com Crafted in the signature style of Kendra Scott, these luxe limited-edition colors turn your earbuds into a jewelry-inspired statement. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature an open ear design that lets you hear the world around you while still enjoying great sound quality, complete with spatial audio support. The design is flexible and comfortable and you get up to 27 hours of battery life with the included charging case. Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $649 at Amazon This discount brings the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar to its lowest ever price right now. This premium soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel setup and works with Bose's subwoofer range (sold separately). One of the best parts of the Bose Smart range links up with music streaming apps for seamless listening! Read more Read less ▼