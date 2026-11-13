7 best Bose deals to shop before Black Friday: Save up to 43% on Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, SoundLink Flex speaker and more
Gift-worthy Bose deals to shop ahead of Black Friday
The holiday season will be here before we know it — and if you have any audiophiles on your shopping list, we have some good news for you. Bose just launched its "Holiday Deals" sale, which is knocking up to 43% of top-rated Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers ahead of Black Friday.
For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are on sale for $269 — a whopping $160 off. You can also grab the SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) for just $99 in a variety of fun colors. Plus, the Bose x Kendra Scott Ultra Open Earbuds are currently 43% off. Their luxe gold design is perfect for the trend-setter on your list.
We don't know how long these rare Bose deals will stick around, so we recommend shopping them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Bose audio deals to shop before Black Friday. Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.
Quick Links
- shop all Bose deals
- shop all Bose deals on Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2): was $159 now $99
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $132
- Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $269
- Bose x Kendra Scott Ultra Open Earbuds: was $349 now $199
- QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Gen 2): was $449 now $359
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $649
Best Bose Deals
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our Bose SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life and $60 off, you have yourself a great deal.
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The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $132.
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This budget soundbar will bring extra dialogue clarity to make sure you can hear every word of commentary. It's also louder than your TV speakers, so you can crank it up and enjoy background music to the max.
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The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else.
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The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well.
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Crafted in the signature style of Kendra Scott, these luxe limited-edition colors turn your earbuds into a jewelry-inspired statement. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature an open ear design that lets you hear the world around you while still enjoying great sound quality, complete with spatial audio support. The design is flexible and comfortable and you get up to 27 hours of battery life with the included charging case.
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This discount brings the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar to its lowest ever price right now. This premium soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel setup and works with Bose's subwoofer range (sold separately). One of the best parts of the Bose Smart range links up with music streaming apps for seamless listening!
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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