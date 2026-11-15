I recently tested the flagship Dreame X50 Ultra Complete robot vacuum and was impressed by its cleaning capabilities — and it's $200 off in this early Black Friday deal

As a Reviews Writer here at Tom's Guide, I spend most of my time testing out the latest robot vacuums. Now, they say never to work with children or animals, but that's where the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete thrives — it makes sure all the mess they leave in their wake is taken care of.

Since recommending this robot vacuum to a friend with children and pets in her home, it's great to see a $200 price drop on the flagship robot vacuum in this early Black Friday deal. You can now purchase the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete for $1,099 on Amazon.

It's an impressive gadget that's pretty much self-sufficient and can even climb over small inclines with retractable legs. It excels on hard floors and can mop up any mess with its circular mop pads.

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My favorite thing about this robot vacuum is the extended reach. Most standard vacuums try their best to get ot the edges of the room, but almost always miss the corners. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete is a little different because its side-sweeping arms and mop pads can get into all the gaps the robot can't quite get to.

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Speaking of getting into small spaces, the sensor on top of the vacuum is retractable. This means that it can easily get under low furniture up to 3.54 inches high. During testing, it easily made its way under my low-lying sofa, and the LED lighting came on to guide the way.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Millie Fender)

The retractable legs are the real star of the show here. They help the robot make its way over small ledges, high-pile carpets, and even obstacles like table legs. It's a very helpful assistant to have in the house and makes cleanup after a busy day much easier.

You can find out more about the robot vacuum by reading my full Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review.