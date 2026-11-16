Can you match these 10 stars to their ‘90s action movies? Take our quiz featuring Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Robert De Niro and more
Put your knowledge of these action classics to the test
The ‘90s gave us some of the most memorable action movies in Hollywood history, from high-speed chases and explosive shootouts to sci-fi worlds and seriously fun adventures. It was also a brilliant decade for some of the biggest stars in the business, with Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Robert De Niro, Nicolas Cage and plenty more leading the charge.
Whether you grew up watching these blockbusters or discovered them years later, there’s a good chance you can recognize the faces behind some of the decade’s biggest hits. But how well do you remember which actors appeared in which movies? I’ve put together a quiz featuring 10 popular ‘90s action films, each with a familiar Hollywood star to match. Some should be easy points, while others might catch you out. Give it a go and see how many you can get right!
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. See how well you remember the ‘80s movies that dominated the box office or name these classic '80s movies from their opening lines, featuring Molly Ringwald, Jeff Goldblum, Michael J. Fox and more.
Play multiple choice, lystery, word searches, crosswords and guess the number – can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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