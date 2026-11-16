Can you match these 10 stars to their ‘90s action movies? Take our quiz featuring Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Robert De Niro and more

The ‘90s gave us some of the most memorable action movies in Hollywood history, from high-speed chases and explosive shootouts to sci-fi worlds and seriously fun adventures. It was also a brilliant decade for some of the biggest stars in the business, with Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Robert De Niro, Nicolas Cage and plenty more leading the charge.

Whether you grew up watching these blockbusters or discovered them years later, there’s a good chance you can recognize the faces behind some of the decade’s biggest hits. But how well do you remember which actors appeared in which movies? I’ve put together a quiz featuring 10 popular ‘90s action films, each with a familiar Hollywood star to match. Some should be easy points, while others might catch you out. Give it a go and see how many you can get right!

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. See how well you remember the ‘80s movies that dominated the box office or name these classic '80s movies from their opening lines, featuring Molly Ringwald, Jeff Goldblum, Michael J. Fox and more.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.

More from Tom's Guide