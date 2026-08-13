5 reasons why NordVPN beats a free alternative every time

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs you can use instead of a free one, and for good reason. Founded in 2012, it’s fast become one of the most secure and speedy VPNs you can use in 2026. Available on all major operating systems, such as iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux, it’s a straightforward process to sign up, install the app, sign in, and enable NordVPN on your devices.

However, you may have previously been tempted to try out a free VPN. Whilst these can give your device a way of browsing streaming sites in another country, there’s a good chance your browsing data is at risk of being used by third-party companies. This is a big factor in funding these VPNs, and you may experience far slower speeds compared to using a paid VPN.

With this in mind, we’ve listed five reasons below why NordVPN is the far better choice than a free VPN, and we've also delved into details about how the company keeps its users’ data secure.

NordVPN is one of the best value for money VPN packages you can buy, and is known to be one of the fastest available.

NordVPN runs on servers with no hard drives, meaning data is never stored, and there’s low-power consumption and fast speeds, benefiting everyone.

There have been six audits under the ISAE 3000 standard so far, showcasing NordVPN’s focus on privacy.

There are three subscription tiers that have varying features to suit a single device or 10, depending on your needs; this flexible pricing gives you premium speed and security without the hidden data limits or privacy risks of free VPNs.

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5 reasons to use NordVPN instead of a free alternative

NordVPN’s no-log policy has been independently audited six times

When you’re considering a paid VPN, privacy has to be at the top of what one offers. NordVPN’s no-log policy, which means that it doesn’t store your information, has been verified by auditors six times so far under the ISAE 3000 standard . This assures that no data, such as user traffic or metadata, is kept by NordVPN when enabled.

What does an ISAE 3000 audit actually prove?

An ISAE 3000 audit examines a company's systems and reports on its findings. It’s a big distinction from free VPNs, as they can be funded by sharing data collected by users. Many assume that these are private, but it’s usually far from the case.

NordVPN’s servers run without hard drives

Because every server in NordVPN’s network runs on RAM instead of hard drives , this means that any data stored is only temporary, as there’s no storage for hackers to steal. There are other benefits to using Nord’s services, such as high-speed and lower power consumption. This means that when you enable NordVPN, you’re less likely to experience lag compared to a free VPN that works on a server with hard drives installed.

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Why is NordVPN faster than a free VPN?

This is because of NordVPN’s exclusive protocol, NordLynx . Built on the light WireGuard framework, NordLynx runs on only 4,000 lines of code, compared to legacy protocols like OpenVPN, which can bloat up to 400,000 lines.

Because it's made with far less code than others, it means that you get quick server connections, reduced battery drain on mobile devices, and fast, unthrottled speeds with almost no lag when streaming on top platforms, whereas that can be a common occurrence when using free VPNs.

In speed testing by Tom’s Guide, NordLynx reached local speeds averaging 1,249 Mbps (peaking at 1,284 Mbps), nearly doubling the speed of NordVPN's own OpenVPN implementation (688 Mbps) and being "fast enough for almost any conceivable use-case".

NordLynx is also available on all major devices, such as the best iPhones and Android handsets , so you’ll be able to experience fast speeds on the devices you use daily.

Connecting to a server and using the kill switch work without being asked

One of the biggest benefits of using a paid VPN is being protected without even realizing it. NordVPN auto-connect creates an encrypted connection once your device joins an insecure network without you doing anything.

In addition, the kill switch kicks in if your device fails to connect to a VPN, protecting it from your data being shared on an unsecure network. Free VPNs usually work on unprotected connections, which can expose your data at any moment.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

One subscription covers the whole VPN experience

NordVPN offers three subscription tiers that can easily suit anyone who’s looking for a VPN to use, consisting of Basic, Complete, and Ultimate Max, which can cover up to 10 devices:

• Basic ($3.49 / £2.59 per month): NordVPN

• Complete ($4.49 / £3.39 per month): Email, phone, credit card, and national ID/SSN monitoring, scam call protection, ad & tracker blocker, and more

• Ultimate Max ($7.49 / £6.29 per month): Unique IP address to help improve security and avoid CAPTCHAs. For UK users, coverage for Scam and ID loss of up to £5,000.

These can all be a monthly, yearly, or two-year plan.

There’s also a helpful 24/7 support line included as standard - this can be used if you need some help or if you need to change your account info. Free VPNs don’t offer this, and if you’re managing ten devices, it’s good to have support when you need it.

NordVPN proves why it’s the best alternative to a free VPN

NordVPN is the best alternative to a free VPN. When you consider that the company has been publicly audited six times so far , as well as having its own protocol to ensure fast and secure connection speeds, the benefits outweigh the ability to use a free VPN. To find out more, visit the NordVPN website.

FAQs

Why is NordVPN considered one of the fastest VPNs?

This is due to several reasons, like NordLynx, an exclusive protocol that NordVPN runs on to ensure a fast and secure VPN connection. There’s also SmartPlay, which helps you securely watch movies and TV shows, as well as Meshnet, which can let you share files and more with other devices worldwide.

Is NordVPN a good long-term VPN subscription?

Absolutely. NordVPN is designed to offer more than just basic VPN protection, making it a strong choice if you’re looking for a service you can rely on long term. Its 2-year Ultimate Max plan includes a broad range of features, including NordLynx, designed to deliver fast, secure connections without making everyday browsing feel complicated. You also get tools such as a kill switch and threat protection features, giving you additional peace of mind when you’re online. For anyone who wants a VPN that’s easy to use, feature-rich and built for regular use across multiple devices, NordVPN is a compelling long-term option.

Why do people choose NordVPN over cheaper VPNs?

The appeal of NordVPN is often its balance of simplicity, security and features. Setting it up across your devices is straightforward, so you don’t need to be particularly tech-savvy to start using it. Once you’re connected, features such as the kill switch can help protect your connection if your VPN drops unexpectedly. NordVPN also offers its NordLynx protocol, which is designed to provide fast connections while maintaining strong security. While cheaper VPNs can offer basic privacy tools, NordVPN’s combination of ease of use, additional features and a polished experience can make it worth considering if you plan to use a VPN regularly.