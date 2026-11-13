Nintendo's Black Friday sale is official: here's what you can buy now and what you should wait for
You cheat sheet to the best Nintendo holiday deals
I'm buying a Switch 2 console this Black Friday. It'll be my first gaming console purchase in years and naturally I'm also planning on picking up some games and accessories. But I refuse to pay full price.
The good news is that Nintendo has confirmed that its official Switch Black Friday sale will kick off on November 22. The standout deal will be on the Switch 2 console bundle. You'll be able to get the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This discount takes $50 off, counteracting the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike that happened earlier this year, and I guarantee it's going to be one of the hottest deals this Black Friday.
The sale lasts from November 22 through December 5, but you can bet this will sell out fast. (If you don't want to wait, you can currently snag the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 at Amazon). Below are more Nintendo Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
Quick Links (November 22)
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 will be $499
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49
- Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $49
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond: was $69 now $49
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: was $69 now $49
- Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV: was $79 now $59
Quick Links (Live Now)
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- Zelda Hyrule Crest Nintendo Switch 2 Case: was $24 now $19
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $39
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: now $549 [save $37!]
Games
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. This deal will be available starting November 22.
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Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
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Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.
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If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go.
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It's not currently on sale, but it's probably going to be the most sought-after Switch 2 game this holiday — so don't miss your chance to grab a copy. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. The remake offers truly stunning visuals with 4K graphics, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles.
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Accessories
Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
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The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too!
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Outfit your Nintendo Switch 2 in true Hyrule style with this protection case. This Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case is perfect to protect your console while you play through Ocarina of Time! Inside, you'll find space for 9 game cards, 2 MicroSD cards and a mesh pouch for accessories.
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The PDP Afterglow is currently on sale with 20% off at Amazon. This wireless gamepad looks the part, thanks to its see-through design and LED lighting. It's also a solid performer thanks to built-in motion control and 40-hour battery life.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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