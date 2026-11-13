I'm buying a Switch 2 console this Black Friday. It'll be my first gaming console purchase in years and naturally I'm also planning on picking up some games and accessories. But I refuse to pay full price.

The good news is that Nintendo has confirmed that its official Switch Black Friday sale will kick off on November 22. The standout deal will be on the Switch 2 console bundle. You'll be able to get the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This discount takes $50 off, counteracting the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike that happened earlier this year, and I guarantee it's going to be one of the hottest deals this Black Friday.

The sale lasts from November 22 through December 5, but you can bet this will sell out fast. (If you don't want to wait, you can currently snag the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 at Amazon). Below are more Nintendo Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 will be $499

Donkey Kong Bananza : was $69 now $49

Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $49

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond : was $69 now $49

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: was $69 now $49

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV: was $79 now $59

Games

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000. Read more Read less ▼

NBA 2K27: was $69 now $41 at Amazon If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: $69 at Amazon It's not currently on sale, but it's probably going to be the most sought-after Switch 2 game this holiday — so don't miss your chance to grab a copy. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. The remake offers truly stunning visuals with 4K graphics, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles. Read more Read less ▼

Accessories

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 at Amazon Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one. Read more Read less ▼

Jsaux Game Card Case: was $19 now $15 at Amazon The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too! Read more Read less ▼

PDP Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda Hyrule Crest: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Outfit your Nintendo Switch 2 in true Hyrule style with this protection case. This Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case is perfect to protect your console while you play through Ocarina of Time! Inside, you'll find space for 9 game cards, 2 MicroSD cards and a mesh pouch for accessories. Read more Read less ▼

PDP Afterglow: was $54 now $24 at Amazon The PDP Afterglow is currently on sale with 20% off at Amazon. This wireless gamepad looks the part, thanks to its see-through design and LED lighting. It's also a solid performer thanks to built-in motion control and 40-hour battery life. Read more Read less ▼