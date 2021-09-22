Best unlimited web hosting in 2021

Many of the best web hosting providers have quite tight bandwidth and storage limits, but some others offer the best unlimited web hosting. This basically means that they don’t monitor or limit your bandwidth and/or storage use according to hard and fast numbers.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you can store unlimited files or have unlimited traffic visit your site. Most providers include sections in their terms of use outlining the factors that are regarded as “acceptable use” of unlimited hosting plans. Often, you will be asked to upgrade to a more advanced plan if your resource usage begins to affect other sites hosted on the same server.

But this doesn’t mean that unlimited web hosting isn’t good. It is. In fact, many unlimited web hosting plans make our lists of the best cloud hosting, the best Linux web hosting, and the best Windows hosting available today.

Below, we take a closer look at the best unlimited hosting platforms on the market. Most of these are best suited to personal and small business sites, but there are certainly viable options for larger businesses and online stores as well.

What are the best unlimited web hosting providers?

The best unlimited web hosting providers are Bluehost, InMotion Hosting, SiteGround, DreamHost, Hostinger, and GoDaddy. Bluehost already ranks as the best web hosting, best Wordpress hosting, and best VPS hosting provider, and is the top choice for beginners entering the hosting sector for the first time. It makes it easy to start your first website, features an intuitive management panel, and requires no significant technical knowledge to use.

With its excellent 90-day money-back guarantee and competitive advanced features, InMotion Hosting is right up there alongside Bluehost. SiteGround boasts various unlimited hosting options, along with a great selection of tools for businesses. These include the ability to add collaborators to your account, automatic backups, and free professional email addresses.

DreamHost offers an industry-leading 100% uptime guarantee and excellent performance; it’s hard to beat Hostinger’s low prices if you’re on a tight budget; and GoDaddy runs Bluehost a close second as regards ease of use for beginners.

The best unlimited web hosting providers, compared Web hosting provider Entry price Free domain? Websites supported Uptime guarantee Money-back guarantee Bluehost $2.95 a month Yes One (unlimited with all except cheapest plan) No guarantee 30 days InMotion Hosting $5.99 a month Yes Two 99.9% 90 days SiteGround $4.99 a month No One (unlimited with advanced plans) 99.9% 30 days DreamHost $2.59 a month Yes, with conditions One or unlimited 100% 97 days Hostinger $2.59 a month Yes 100 99.9% 30 days GoDaddy $5.99 a month Yes One or more 99.9% 30 days

The best unlimited web hosting you can buy today

(Image credit: Bluehost)

Bluehost offers leading unlimited web hosting solutions that are great for beginners. All shared hosting plans come with unmetered bandwidth, and all except the cheapest plan include unlimited storage as well as supporting unlimited website connections.

In addition, Bluehost is known for its beginner-friendly service and ease of use. Everything it does, it does to make things easier for those with little web development knowledge. There’s a great range of tools available to help you get your site online with a minimum amount of fuss.

For example, there’s a simple WordPress website builder that you can use to design your site. Various built-in marketing tools are included, such as free Google Ads coupons and simple Google My Business listings.

On the downside, Bluehost has no uptime guarantee. Its security leaves a little to be desired, and its price structure is unclear and misleading. Monthly payments aren’t available, and the advertised price is only available for a 36-month initial term.

Find out more in our Bluehost review.

(Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

Our best all-around unlimited hosting provider is InMotion Hosting, which offers three unlimited shared hosting plans. These all come with unmetered bandwidth, although you will be constrained by 50, 100, or 200GB of storage (depending on the plan you choose).

All of InMotion’s plans come with a great selection of integrated features. There’s a tidy WordPress website builder that you can use to put together a new site, along with over 400 one-click script installs designed to save you time installing new apps and programs.

All plans come with a free SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate and a free domain name. There’s an excellent 90-day money-back guarantee, along with a standard 99.9% uptime guarantee. Free site transfers are available for those who already own a WordPress site.

There’s even a selection of integrated marketing tools to help you drive more traffic when you’re starting out. These include free professional email addresses, search engine advertising credits, and excellent data collection tools that you can use to monitor the success of your campaigns.

On the downside, the cheapest monthly subscription option comes in at $19.99 a month, making this one of the most expensive unlimited hosting options on the market. Because of this, InMotion is best for those willing to pay a little more for high-quality hosting and advanced tools.

Learn more by reading our InMotion Hosting review.

(Image credit: GreenGeeks)

SiteGround offers excellent unlimited hosting solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its shared hosting plans are a little expensive, but they are backed by features like automatic daily backups, built-in WordPress management, and the ability to add collaborators to your site with specific permissions.

All of SiteGround’s shared hosting plans come with unmetered bandwidth, but storage is a little limited. You will only have access to 10, 20, or 40GB of storage, depending on the plan you choose. This means that it’s not a great option for content-heavy sites.

The cheapest plan only supports a single website, but the two more expensive options both enable you to connect unlimited sites. All plans come with a free content delivery network (CDN), a free SSL certificate, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Unlike most of the options on this list, which offer a free domain name as part of their standard packages, SiteGround has no free domain offer. Its introductory prices are a little deceptive, and you can expect them to increase significantly when it comes time to renew your plan.

Read our SiteGround review to find out more.

(Image credit: DreamHost)

4. DreamHost Best for uptime and performance Specifications Free domain: Yes, with conditions Websites supported: One or unlimited Entry price: From $2.59 a month Uptime guarantee: 100% Money-back guarantee: 97 days TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Low monthly prices + Unlimited everything plans available + Free automatic WordPress site transfers Reasons to avoid - Limited one-click installations - No free .com domains

DreamHost’s unlimited everything shared hosting plans stand out as excellent. The cheapest Shared Starter plan starts at just $2.95 a month with a three-year plan ($4.95 with monthly payments) and includes unlimited bandwidth, storage, and email under your domain. Upgrading to the more advanced Shared Unlimited option adds unlimited website connections.

All new DreamHost customers will benefit from free automatic WordPress website migrations. There’s an integrated WordPress website builder, a basic one-click installation tool, automatic backups, and more. You will also benefit from a leading 100% uptime guarantee and a 97-day money-back guarantee.

Shared hosting plans come with DreamHost’s proprietary control panel, which is intuitive and easy to use. The 24/7 support team is friendly and knowledgeable, and we found very few flaws worth mentioning.

If you place a strong emphasis on performance, we’d recommend considering DreamHost’s unlimited hosting options. Find out more about the web host in our DreamHost review.

(Image credit: Hostinger)

When it comes to budget unlimited hosting, Hostinger takes the points. Although none of its plans offer unlimited storage, all except for the cheapest shared hosting option come with unlimited bandwidth.

In addition, you will benefit from a range of advanced security tools, such as free SSL certificates and automatic malware scanning and removal. Hostinger also uses a proprietary hPanel control panel, which is arguably even better than the popular cPanel used by many other unlimited hosting platforms.

One thing worth noting here is that Hostinger’s prices are a little deceptive. You will have to sign up for a four-year plan to access the advertised prices, although decent discounts are also available with annual or biannual terms. Renewal prices are also significantly higher on all terms longer than one month.

Learn more about Hostinger in our Hostinger review.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

GoDaddy offers unlimited bandwidth across its shared hosting range. Storage is limited to between 25 and 100GB, and the number of sites you can host is limited to between one and 50 websites.

All users will benefit from a selection of beginner-friendly tools, including a built-in payments platform for businesses and online stores. All plans come with one-click domain setup and one-click installation of more than 150 different apps.

The main downside is the company’s deceptive price structure. The advertised prices aren’t too bad, but you will need to subscribe for three years to access them. Renewal and short-term prices are significantly higher.

Learn more about GoDaddy by reading our GoDaddy hosting review.

How to choose the best unlimited web hosting for you

When selecting an unlimited web hosting provider, you need to think carefully about a number of factors. First and foremost is your budget. Set this early, and use it to narrow your search. If you’re looking for something cheap, Hostinger is a great option. But if you’re more concerned with advanced tools and performance, you might like to go for a slightly more expensive option like GoDaddy or InMotion Hosting.

You should also identify any specific tools you require and ensure each prospective host offers these. SiteGround, for example, offers excellent business tools, including automatic backups and the ability to add collaborators.

Make sure you look closely at advertised prices and renewal conditions, as many providers have quite deceptive price structures. For example, Hostinger’s prices increase significantly on renewal, while providers such as InMotion Hosting have transparent pricing from the start.

Ease of use is also important, particularly if you have little experience in the hosting space. Bluehost is known for this, and it targets beginners starting their first website. Platforms such as SiteGround or InMotion Hosting can be a little more difficult to get started with.

We’d recommend starting with the best unlimited hosting providers outlined in this article. Take a close look at each option, shortlist a few of your favorites, and dig deeper to find the most appropriate option for your needs.

How we test unlimited web hosting

To test unlimited web hosting, we begin by reviewing a provider’s plans, features, customer service, and various other important aspects of its service. Then, we sign up for an account so that we can perform hands-on testing.

This involves creating a basic static WordPress website with the provider in question. The site-creation process is noted, and we place a strong emphasis on ease of use and integrated tools. Performance testing is set up through a third-party tool such as Uptime.com to monitor the test site’s uptime and server response times.

We also analyze a hosting provider’s control panel to ensure it’s intuitive and contains the required tools. And finally, we take a look at the terms of service to determine what’s really meant by “unlimited hosting” for the company in question.

Further reading on web hosting

If you want to find out more about web hosting, make sure to read our articles on how to choose a web hosting service, and on what web hosting is should you need a crash course in the sector. We also compared web hosting vs WordPress vs website builders, to evaluate which option is best for your new website.