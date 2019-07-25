Best Wi-Fi Extenders 2019

Best Extender Overall Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band WiFi Extender It's big and expensive, but if you want Wi-Fi throughout your house, the Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band Extender is a must-have. View Site

Best Value Motorola MX1200 AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender The Motorola MX1200 can inexpensively fill in Wi-Fi dead zones with a combination of reasonably good performance and an easy setup routine. View Site

Best for Large Homes

TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender It might be big for a plug-in extender and it's as expensive as some routers, but TP-Link's RE650 has the power to extend a network into uncovered areas of large homes. View Site

We've tested and reviewed more than a dozen of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help you fix your Wi-Fi dead spots and boost signal strength to every corner of your home. These small and inexpensive Wi-Fi signal boosters provide a quick solution for weak wireless signal and spotty coverage.



Based on our rigorous testing, which includes in-depth lab tests and hands-on evaluation in a real home, the best extender on the market is the Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000. It offers fast speeds, excellent reach and an array of features that make it easy to use. Our top value pick is the Motorola MX1200, which gives you a Wi-Fi boost for under $50.

Video streaming demands strong Wi-Fi signal, and it looks like Roku is entering the Wi-Fi extender market to provide just that with the Roku Relay. The company is developing a signal booster that's optimized for streaming; so much so that it may not even work with non-Roku products.

If you've got a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender, like the RE650 Range Extender we recommend for larger homes, you need to upgrade the firmware. A flaw in several TP-Link devices could let an attacker take over the device, seeing everything you do online. Thankfully, it's an easy fix.

Best Extender Overall

(Image credit: Netgear)

Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band WiFi Extender Best Extender Overall SPECIFICATIONS Antennas/Removable: 6 internal/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AC3000 802.11ac tri-band | Ports: 4 gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0 | Size: 8.9 x 6.7 x 3.7 inches Reasons to Buy Top performance Tri-band operations Software is easy to set up Excellent assortment of ports Reasons to Avoid Huge device Only 90-day support included Expensive $218.32 View at Walmart 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band Extender emerged as the best range extender we've tested by a large margin, with faster data speeds and an enormous range.

The Nighthawk X6S uses a desktop design that's much larger than the average plug-in signal booster, but that size allows for more antennas (six in total) and beefier hardware that offers tri-band coverage out to 168 feet. You can even use multiple X6S extenders to create a mesh network for larger homes. It's big and expensive, but it's worth every penny.

Best Value

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola MX1200 AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender Best Value SPECIFICATIONS Antennas/Removable: 2 internal/No | Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 1 Gigabit Ethernet | Size: 4.6 x 2.6 x 1.6 inches Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Two-prong plug Cutout to accommodate nearby AC plug Two-year warranty Reasons to Avoid No mobile app Uneven performance Check Amazon

The Motorola MX1200 offers the best performance we've seen from any Wi-Fi extender under $50. Not only is it a great way to extend a home network so that everyone gets access to games, movies and their social media feeds, but it also includes a two-year warranty. The inexpensive extender offers a simple setup process, a user-friendly design that won't monopolize your outlet, and an easy-to-use signal strength meter that helps you find the just the right position for the unit to maximize signal coverage and strength.

The Motorola MX1200 can inexpensively help fill in Wi-Fi dead zones with 802.11ac signal, and its AC1200 throughput is paired with beamforming technology that ensures a solid connection for whatever device you want to connect. Compared to competitors that cost $100 or more, it's an incredible bargain.

Best for Large Homes

(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender Best for Large Homes SPECIFICATIONS Antennas/Removable: 4 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AC2600 802.11ac dual-band | Ports: 1 gigabit Ethernet | Size: 6.3 x 3.0 x 1.8 inches Reasons to Buy Good performance Dual-band operations Excellent interface Phone/tablet app Reasons to Avoid Expensive Bulky design Can block adjacent outlets $124.99 View at Walmart

The TP-Link RE650 takes a top position as the best plug-in range extender we’ve tested, and our pick as the best repeater for big homes. It packs a lot of power, and delivers great speeds at up to 75 feet.

That performance came second only to our top overall pick, but the TP-Link RE650 offers competitive speeds in a handy plug-in design. With four external antennas and dual-band wireless-AC support, the TP-Link RE650 is a great choice for large homes. You can also set up and monitor your extended network with TP-Link's handy Tether app, which puts advanced settings and security tools right on your phone or tablet.

Best Value for Large Homes

(Image credit: Netgear)

The Netgear EX6200 gets a nod as the budget-firendly alternative for large homes, offering a less expensive alternative to the TP-Link RE650 that gets our top recommendation. It lacks a few features, most significantly a dedicated backhaul channel for data, but it balances that omission with a great price. On top of that, you'll get excellent performance, great range, and a flexible setup that can position the extender horizontally or vertically.

Other Wi-Fi Extenders Reviewed

The Cheapest Extender

(Image credit: Coredy)

If you want the lowest possible price, there's no beating the Coredy E300 Mini, which offers added range and simple setup for under $30. Besides that, it offers all-day, error-free performance and a plug-in design that won't hog all the space for your outlets.



If you're just looking for the most affordable way to push your Wi-Fi signal to that one corner of the house that never seems to get a signal, the E300 Mini offers an affordable solution, with a compact plug-in design that can add as much as 75 feet of range to your network and still deliver enough bandwidth for streaming media in 4K. Sure, it's limited to single-band, wireless-N performance, but you're unlikely to find a cheaper option that gets the job done.





The Lowest Profile Extender

(Image credit: Linksys)

Need to beef up your Wi-Fi network but don't want an extender that stands out? The Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi range extender is compact and low-profile, with a design that won't block other outlets or stand out as a garish tech product. But aside from the subtle design, the Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ offers solid performance and set-up assistance that helps you find the right spot for optimal performance.

Best for Two-Story Homes

(Image credit: D-Link)

D-Link's DAP-1720 is easy to set up, provides a mobile app and can help fill a home with Wi-Fi, but it serves up patchy performance and is so large that it risks blocking adjacent AC outlets. Despite some irregular performance, the D-Link DAP-1720 does particularly well when pushing signal to a floor above or below, making it a smart choice for multistory homes.

How we test Wi-Fi extenders

We rigorously test every Wi-Fi extender we review to get a clear picture of how well each device performs. This testing is performed in our Utah testing facility and our reviewer's suburban home, in addition to hands-on use. Overall, our rating criteria include design, range, throughput, setup, and which settings you can adjust. In the final analysis, though, it all comes down to value — which extender provides the most for the lowest cost.

We use Ixia's IxChariot testing software to measure throughput at a variety of distances and environmental conditions. This includes testing with the extender placed at 50 feet and 75 feet from the router, as well as testing between floors in different configurations. The software simulates traffic in a busy wireless network while measuring data flow back and forth. The results are shown in megabits per second (Mbps) at a distance from the extender, with higher numbers indicating better performance.

Measuring the throughput at various distances also lets use determine the effective range of the extender, giving you a better understanding of how well a device will do in covering the farthest corners of your home.

Do I need an extender, booster or a repeater?

Confused about the difference between Wi-Fi extenders, signal boosters, and wireless repeaters? While each term gets used frequently, this is one bit of tech jargon that shouldn't be confusing, because they all mean the same thing.

A Wi-Fi extender works by rebroadcasting your Wi-Fi signal, both strengthening poor signal and expanding the area it covers. So, calling a Wi-Fi extender by another term, such as a wireless repeater or range extender, is entirely correct. As long as your Wi-Fi signal booster is set up properly, it won't matter what you call it.

The one time it may not be quite so simple is with a mesh router system. Mesh routers also extend the Wi-Fi coverage in your home, but instead of just repeating your wireless signal to give Wi-Fi a boost, they use a more complex system of individual devices producing signal, multiple data channels and automatic configuration, providing more seamless coverage and better overall performance.

Quick tips for shoppers