Early Black Friday Amazon weekend sale — here's 25 deals I’d get on PS5 games, apparel, OLED TVs and more

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $17.

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The new AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. Note: this model doesn't include ANC.

Nectar Mattress: deals from $299 @ Amazon

40% off select mattresses! Amazon is taking up to 40% off select mattresses. The sale includes the excellent Nectar Memory Foam mattress. After discount, you can get the single Nectar Mattress for just $299 (was $499).

Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some new training gear, this best-selling men's activewear t-shirt should be topping your list. It's quick-drying, super soft and features 4-way stretch construction that gives you free range of motion. We love the vast array of colors and size options — and the fact that it starts at just $10.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $15 @ Amazon

Let your toes breathe in the Crocs Platform Slides or slip into them with a pair of socks on and continue wearing them all the way through Winter. Swipe up a pair of Crocs for less than $20 with this deal.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. Their current fall sale is taking up 15% off leggings, workout shirts, hoodies, and more.

Under Armour Charged Verssert 2 Running Shoe (Men's): was $75 now from $56 @ Amazon

Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

No Man's Sky: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $597 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a good value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. This TV also qualifies you for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $797 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $946 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: This has sold from $896 in the past.

LG 65" G3 OLED TV: was $2,796 now $1,996 @ Amazon

All hail the LG G3 OLED, one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It might be last year's model, but it still offers some serious power thanks to its Dolby Vision plus support and 4.2 channel speaker system. This sits at the top of LG's 2023 lineup and boasts incredible performance now made all the cheaper thanks to this deal.

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $259 @ Amazon

I really like the Acer Aspire Go 15 because it offers a fully functional 15-inch laptop experience for just $259. Currently available at an even lower price, it features an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage drive— perfect for basic tasks and web browsing.

Acer Aspire 3: was $321 now $292 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multi-tasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 GPU for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/16GB/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

If you want more power without spending a fortune, the 14-inch MacBook Pro strikes a solid balance between performance and value. This entry-level model features the base M3 chip, but thanks to onboard cooling, it can perform better than the Air. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

1MORE Fit SE S30 Open Ear Earbuds: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

The 1MORE Fit SE S30 are excellent value headphones for workouts that we’ve tested even at full price, so it’s great to see them reduced to under $60. The earhook keeps them securely in place during workouts and the open design means you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was $85 now $60 @ Amazon

Anker's affordable, high-quality headphones offer a fantastic blend of performance and features for the price. You get ANC, a dedicated mode for traveling, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.