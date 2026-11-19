AI has come a long way in 2026, and it's no longer something you only use through ChatGPT. This holiday season, some of the most exciting AI features are built right into gadgets you can wrap up and put under the tree.

From sports gear for kids to smart glasses and smart chess boards, these interactive toys bring playtime to life. Best of all, with so many to choose from, there's surely an AI-powered gift for just about everyone on your list.

We've rounded up 11 of the best AI gadgets to give this holiday season, starting at just $99. Whether you're shopping for an energetic, creative or curious kid these gifts offer something beyond another screen or subscription.

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Best AI-Powered Gifts

Stickerbox

What kid doesn’t love stickers? Well then how about a device that makes stickers based on whatever they ask? That’s the premise behind the Stickerbox, which uses AI to interpret your child’s imagination and turn it into something they can stick onto something in seconds. And, the Stickerbox doesn’t have a camera or collect voice information — all it does is make stickers, simple as that. In our Stickerbox review, our kids absolutely loved it.

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Ball2

Ball2 is an interactive, movement-based toy that gets kids off the couch and working together through active, game-style play. It’s ideal for families with multiple children, rainy afternoons and snow days when energy needs an outlet without relying on screens. While it requires a companion app to run, the laughter, movement and cooperative fun it creates make the small inconvenience well worth it.

Dex Camera

This is an AI-powered smart camera designed for kids ages 3 to 8. It turns real-world exploration into active language learning. Instead of locking children to a stationary screen, Dex encourages them to explore their surroundings, point, and take photos. The device instantly identifies objects, speaks their names aloud in one of 16 supported languages, and builds contextual mini-lessons around each discovery.

GoChess Air Smart Chess Board

Whether you're shopping for a chess enthusiast or someone who's just learning the game, GoChess puts an AI-powered spin on a classic favorite. This smart chessboard combines traditional gameplay with modern technology, making it easier than ever to sharpen your skills, challenge friends and enjoy a competitive match. One of its standout features is its built-in AI coaching, which uses colorful LED lights to provide real-time feedback and suggest moves as you play. It's like having a personal chess instructor sitting beside you, helping you improve without taking the fun out of the game. With 32 AI difficulty levels, players can challenge themselves against a virtual opponent that matches their abilities. The board also supports online play through Chess.com and Lichess, allowing users to compete against friends and chess enthusiasts around the world.

Miko 3

This little AI-powered toy can roll around and interact with your kids, play music, and create challenges and games based on your child’s responses. It also has a 4.7-inch touchscreen with two-way calling, so you can talk to your kid through the Miko app. And, it has a bunch of activities from Disney, Paramount, and Da Vinci kids, ranging from puzzles to coding. Keep in mind you’ll need a subscription ($8.25/month) to get the most out of it.

Curio Voice

The Curio is a small plush toy that listens, learns and converses with kids. You can choose from three characters — Grok, Gabbo, and Grem — which use cloud-based AI to respond to your child, play music, and tell stories. If the outer plush part gets dirty, you can separate it from the electronics to give it a wash. And, while it needs to be connected to Wi-Fi to work, there’s no subscription. When we reviewed the Curio, our kids were certainly intrigued.

Casio Moflin

If you have a loved one that’s looking for some furry companionship, but is allergic to cats or dogs — or simply can’t take care of them — then the Moflin could be the answer. This little furball uses AI to shape its personality based on how you interact with it — it responds to your voice and being petted and scratched by moving around and making some of the most adorable sounds ever. Check out our Casio Moflin review to see how much we liked it.

StrikeSphere Speed Ball

The StrikeSphere Speed Ball was an instant hit with my 12-year-old, largely because it turns every kick into a challenge. A built-in sensor measures each shot and displays a score of up to 999 directly on the ball, so there’s no app or phone required. He immediately started trying to beat his previous score, and that simple competitive element kept him playing far longer than I expected. The ball is a size 4, rather than the regulation size 5 my older son normally uses, which is my biggest complaint. Still, for kids who love competition, it makes ordinary soccer practice much more engaging.

Ray-Ban Meta

The Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses offer many of the features of Meta's camera-equipped smart glasses, minus the camera. You can listen to music and podcasts, take calls, send messages, hear navigation directions and ask Meta AI questions without reaching for your phone. They also support live translation and hands-free voice commands. The lightweight design, comfortable fit and optional Transitions lenses make them easy to wear throughout the day. You won't be taking photos, recording videos or asking AI to identify what you're looking at, but that's the point. These glasses deliver everyday convenience without making everyone around you wonder if they're being recorded.

Huuch Motion Bundle

The HUUCH Motion Bundle turns screen time into active play with AI-powered motion tracking that lets kids control games using their bodies instead of traditional controllers. Designed for ages 3 and up, the compact console connects to your TV and supports up to four players. It includes 10 games, with more available through an optional subscription. My three kids had a blast playing together, although setup was frustrating and motion tracking wasn't always reliable. It's a fun option for getting kids moving indoors.