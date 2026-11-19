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EA Sports FC 27 just got even cheaper... (Image credit: EA Sports) EA Sports FC 27 has recently been on sale for $34, but it just got even cheaper, dropping to $29! That's the magic of Black Friday. This year's version of EA Sports FC includes the realistic soccer gameplay that fans know and love, as well as the new The Grounds mode — which lets you create and avatar and play against competitors in online matches. EA Sports FC 27: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Save $37 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Reminder: The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle will sell for $499 starting on November 22. That's $50 off, and the same price it went for before the Switch 2 got a price hike earlier this year. I'm pretty confident that it's going to be one of the most popular deals of Black Friday, and it could sell out fast. If you don't want to wait, you can get the bundle for $549 right now — and make a saving of $37 compared to buying the items individually. Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 @ Amazon [save $37]

Get up to 83% off digital Nintendo Switch games... (Image credit: Capcom) According to Nintendo, Black Friday digital game deals start today. To be honest, you can find discounted digital games at the Nintendo eShop on any day of the year, but the savings are particularly good around Black Friday. For example, you can get the excellent — and massive — RPG, Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen for 83% off, bringing its price down to just $4.99. There are tons of great deals here, but also a lot of crap. If you're not sure what to buy, I'd recommend checking out the "Best Sellers" tab to just see the hits. shop digital game deals at Nintendo

Get 10% off eShop credit... (Image credit: Nintendo) Don't forget: Nintendo's Black Friday digital game sale is on. If you're buying anything from the eShop today, I highly recommend grabbing this deal at Amazon first. Right now you can get a $10 eShop digital gift card for $8.98 — which basically means you save 10% on any digital game purchase. $10 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]: was $10.00 now $8.98 @ Amazon

Get 25% off my favorite Nintendo Switch 2 game ever... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Rune Factory Guardians of Azuma is my favorite Nintendo Switch 2 game so far. It delivers a little bit of everything I love: exciting action-RPG combat, satisfying farming mechanics, a great story and a memorable cast of characters you can get to know. Plus, for the first time in the series you can place buildings and decorations to encourage more people to move into the villages you oversee. It's a game that packs a lot in, but each aspect of the gameplay is balanced perfectly. And it provides dozens of hours of content, so it's great value — especially with this discount. Rune Factory Guardians of Azuma: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

My favorite Switch 2 controller is on sale for just $35... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Whenever I'm playing my Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode, the GameSir Super Nova is the controller I reach for. And I'm not the only one who loves it — it made our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers as the best option on a budget. Not only does it cost half the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, it offers features that Nintendo's controllers don't, like Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks. It's a comfortable, lightweight controller that won't succumb to the dreaded stick drift (like the Joy-Cons on my original Nintendo Switch console did.) GameSir Super Nova Wireless Gaming Controller: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

Welcome! (Image credit: Nintendo / GameSir) Welcome back to the Tom's Guide Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog! This is a big day in the lead-up to the biggest sales event of the year. For one, Amazon's official Black Friday sale just went live — and for two, Nintendo is running a digital game sale starting today (November 19) that runs through December 2. I'll be sharing a mix of deals on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 console bundles, physical games, digital games and accessories, so stay tuned. shop all Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon