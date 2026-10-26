21 walking shoe deals with up to 61% off: best fall sales on Skechers, Birkenstocks and New Balance

Fall is well and truly here. But that doesn't mean you have to hole up inside for the rest of the year. To keep enjoying the great outdoors, there are a bunch of deals you can grab on walking shoes from Skechers, Birkenstocks and more.

Over at Amazon you'll find discounts on everything from Skechers slip-ins to Dr. Martens boots. So if you need a new pair, I'm sharing the best savings below!

Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.

Skechers

Save 33% Skechers Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer (Men's): was $89 now $60 at Amazon The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 - Star Bound: was $102 now $94 at Amazon The Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 Star Bound sneakers offer comfort and support for anyone looking for a versatile option to wear to run errands all day. The Air Cooled Memory Foam and Arch Fit technology work together to provide a bouncy walking experience, and the elevated heel aids in maintaining good posture by promoting heel-to-toe steps. The leather of the upper takes a little time to bend with your footsteps, but once it does, you will reach for them every day. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstocks

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. These waterproof slides are perfect for hanging out indoors, or going to the beach or pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Vans

Vans Brooklyn LS Shoe (Women's): was $70 now $52 at Amazon These classic Vans can be yours starting from just $52 right now. Their padded collar makes them comfortable to wear, and they feature the iconic Vans stripe down the side. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Nortiv 8

New Balance

New Balance 237 V1 Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now $69 at Amazon Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme. Read more Read less ▼

Dr Martens

Save 51% Dr Martens Holly Leather Quad Shoe (Women's): was $170 now $83 at Amazon Don't miss your chance to score this huge saving — it's not going to be available for long. These Dr Martens shoes have 1.5-inch soles and a pretty ribbon at the front! Perfect to add some "dark academia" vibes to your fall outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Timberland

Save 49% Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48 at Amazon Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Timberland Parker Street Mid Lace-Up Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon These casual sneaker boots are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to afternoons on the mountain. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure. Read more Read less ▼

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