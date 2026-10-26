21 walking shoe deals with up to 61% off: best fall sales on Skechers, Birkenstocks and New Balance
These are the best walking shoe deals you can shop right now
Fall is well and truly here. But that doesn't mean you have to hole up inside for the rest of the year. To keep enjoying the great outdoors, there are a bunch of deals you can grab on walking shoes from Skechers, Birkenstocks and more.
Over at Amazon you'll find discounts on everything from Skechers slip-ins to Dr. Martens boots. So if you need a new pair, I'm sharing the best savings below!
Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.
Quick Links
- Asics: deals from $49
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
- New Balance: deals from $39
- Skechers: 20% off for members
Skechers
The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review we determined that they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
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These slip-in Skechers shoes have all of the cushioning and comfort you've come to know and love from the brand. There's also a breathable upper, to keep your feet cool and comfortable.
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The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions.
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The Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 Star Bound sneakers offer comfort and support for anyone looking for a versatile option to wear to run errands all day. The Air Cooled Memory Foam and Arch Fit technology work together to provide a bouncy walking experience, and the elevated heel aids in maintaining good posture by promoting heel-to-toe steps. The leather of the upper takes a little time to bend with your footsteps, but once it does, you will reach for them every day.
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Birkenstocks
A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. These waterproof slides are perfect for hanging out indoors, or going to the beach or pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole.
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You don't see a Birkenstock discount this big every day, so grab it while you can if it's available in your size! These slip-on clogs have a premium suede upper, making them look and feel super luxurious.
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These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.
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Vans
Vans' low-top slip-on shoes are a steal starting from just $39! The simple design means they couldn't be any more versatile and easy to style — and the color selection is great, too.
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These classic Vans can be yours starting from just $52 right now. Their padded collar makes them comfortable to wear, and they feature the iconic Vans stripe down the side.
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Cushionaire
If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.
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Nortiv 8
Nortiv 8's budget-friendly hiking boots just got a discount, making them even better value. They're built to be lightweight, comfortable and durable, with grip to stop you from slipping on the trails.
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These Nortiv 8 shoes come in handy for both hiking and trail runs. They're lightweight, packed with cushioning and have grip to keep you steady. Plus, with this discount, they're affordable too.
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New Balance
Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme.
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Engineered for walking, the New Balance FuelCell Walker Elite V1 Walking Shoes are cushioned, stable, and propel your feet forward with each step. They look super sleek, too.
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Dr Martens
Don't miss your chance to score this huge saving — it's not going to be available for long. These Dr Martens shoes have 1.5-inch soles and a pretty ribbon at the front! Perfect to add some "dark academia" vibes to your fall outfits.
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Right now Dr. Martens’ 1460 8 Eye Boots have seen a discount at Amazon. Made of vegan leather, their slip-resistant soles and tough construction make them great for both work and everyday wear.
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Timberland
Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles.
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These casual sneaker boots are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to afternoons on the mountain. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure.
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Asics
Designed for everyday wear, these Asics sneakers are inspired by classic 80s jogging shoes. On the inside, they're packed with today's best cushioning and durability.
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The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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