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Black Friday Skechers sale is LIVE with 20% off SITEWIDE and BOGO 50% off — shop the most popular walking shoe deals including waterproof John Deere Respected Tanzier Slip Ins and Bobs Sport Squad Chaos Sneakers

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Save 20% off any pair of Skechers

Skechers Slip-ins John Deere Waterproof Relaxed Fit: Respected - Tanzier in gift box
(Image credit: Skechers / John Deere)
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I search for Skechers discounts pretty much year round, and Black Friday deals are the best time to save. But even I was surprised to see this sale — Skechers is taking 20% off sitewide. And the savings don't stop there, because you can also buy one, get one 50% off if you buy two pairs of Skechers. That's one for you, one for your holiday gifting stash!

You can also regularly find Skechers deals at Amazon, and I recommend checking these out too, because you might be able to get a better deal at Amazon depending on the model, size and color you want. (For example, you can get the Arcade See Ya There slip-ins on sale from $59 at Amazon — cheaper than the 20% off deal Skechers offers, although this doesn't factor in the BOGO 50% off deal.)

However, if you've been searching for a deal on a pair of Skechers Amazon doesn't offer, now is the time to pick them up! I've picked out a few deals from each retailer that ensure you'll get great savings.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose (particularly at Amazon.) Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Quick Links (Skechers)

Quick Links (Amazon)

Skechers deals (Women's)

Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneaker (Women's): was $39 now $34 at Amazon

These sleek canvas shoes are comfortable and easy to clean, and despite their low-profile design, they provide enough support for long days on your feet thanks to the supportive memory foam sole.
Price check: 20% off / BOGO 50% off @ Skechers

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Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit Slip-Ins (Women's)
Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit Slip-Ins (Women's): was $89 now $50 at Amazon

I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. In addition to looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around.
Price check: 20% off / BOGO 50% off @ Skechers

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Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker (Women's)
Save 28%
Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker (Women's): was $78 now $56 at Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $56 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole — and their white and silver color scheme makes them some of the coolest looking Skechers around.
Price check: 20% off / BOGO 50% off @ Skechers

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Skechers Arcade See Ya There (Women's)
Skechers Arcade See Ya There (Women's): was $85 now $59 at Amazon

Originally on sale from $85, you can now get a pair of these Arcade See Ya There sneakers from just $59. These have a removable cushioned insole that'll support your feet and absorb shock from your steps.
Price check: 20% off / BOGO 50% off @ Skechers

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Skechers Bobs Sport Squad Chaos - Daily Prowl Slip-Ins (Women's)
Skechers Bobs Sport Squad Chaos - Daily Prowl Slip-Ins (Women's): was $80 now $64 at Skechers US

Who doesn't love leopard print? These Skechers Bobs slip-ins have an eye-catching look, combining a black upper with an animal print sole. As well as looking cool, the soles absorb shock and cushion your feet with Skechers Memory Foam.
Price check: from $79 @ Amazon

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Skechers Ultra Flex 4.0 - Sweet Petals Slip-Ins (Women's)
Skechers Ultra Flex 4.0 - Sweet Petals Slip-Ins (Women's): was $95 now $76 at Skechers US

These are some of the prettiest Skechers around thanks to their floral embroidered pattern — and some of the comfiest too thanks to their stretch-knit upper and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Price check: from $82 @ Amazon

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Skechers Arch Fit Inspire - Gemma Slip-Ins (Women's)
Skechers Arch Fit Inspire - Gemma Slip-Ins (Women's): was $100 now $80 at Skechers US

Skechers slip-ins with a giant bow on the front? Sign me up. These Skechers are easy to wear thanks to their stretchy knit upper and have a removable Arch Fit insole should you need some extra support! There are even rhinestones for some extra sparkle.
Price check: from $84 @ Amazon

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Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Murette - Scofield Slippers (Men's)
Skechers Murette - Scofield Slippers (Men's): was $60 now $44 at Amazon

The perfect pair of slippers to keep you (or your loved ones) cozy over the holiday season. These slip on in a flash, have a soft faux fur lining and a super-comfortable Luxe Foam insole.
Price check: 20% off / BOGO 50% off @ Skechers

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Skechers Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's)
Skechers Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now $45 at Amazon

Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles.
Price check: sold out @ Skechers

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Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker (Men's)
Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker (Men's): was $83 now $56 at Amazon

Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality.
Price check: 20% off / BOGO 50% off @ Skechers

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Skechers John Deere Waterproof Relaxed Fit Respected - Tanzier Slip-Ins (Men's)
Save 20%
Skechers John Deere Waterproof Relaxed Fit Respected - Tanzier Slip-Ins (Men's): was $110 now $88 at Skechers US

One of Skechers' top sellers, this Skechers x John Deere collab makes for one comfortable slip-in shoe. These are waterproof and made with leather to keep your feet safely dry all through the winter! Plus, you get an Air-Cooled Memory Foam sole for a super-soft feel underfoot.
Price check: from $104 @ Amazon

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Skechers John Deere Waterproof Relaxed Fit Respected - Swamper Slip-Ins (Men's)
Skechers John Deere Waterproof Relaxed Fit Respected - Swamper Slip-Ins (Men's): was $120 now $96 at Skechers US

These Skechers x John Deere walking boots slip on easily — and prevent you from slipping on the trails. They're waterproof (great for walking on wet grass or mud,) and are comfortable to wear for hours on end thanks to their Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles.
Price check: from $109 @ Amazon

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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