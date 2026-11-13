I search for Skechers discounts pretty much year round, and Black Friday deals are the best time to save. But even I was surprised to see this sale — Skechers is taking 20% off sitewide. And the savings don't stop there, because you can also buy one, get one 50% off if you buy two pairs of Skechers. That's one for you, one for your holiday gifting stash!

You can also regularly find Skechers deals at Amazon, and I recommend checking these out too, because you might be able to get a better deal at Amazon depending on the model, size and color you want. (For example, you can get the Arcade See Ya There slip-ins on sale from $59 at Amazon — cheaper than the 20% off deal Skechers offers, although this doesn't factor in the BOGO 50% off deal.)

However, if you've been searching for a deal on a pair of Skechers Amazon doesn't offer, now is the time to pick them up! I've picked out a few deals from each retailer that ensure you'll get great savings.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose (particularly at Amazon.) Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Skechers deals (Men's)