Dyson early Black Friday sale: Save up to $150 on the Airwrap, Supersonic and more
Good hair days, minus the sticker shock
If you’ve been keeping a Dyson Airwrap tab open since July waiting for a miracle, consider this your sign. Dyson just kicked off its early Black Friday sale, knocking up to $150 off its cult-favorite hair care lineup — including the Airwrap, Supersonic, and Airstrait.
Since Dyson markdowns are notoriously rare (and tend to sell out well before Thanksgiving), we rounded up the best deals worth grabbing right now.
Quick links
- Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: was $299 now $269 @ Amazon
- Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $399 now $279 @ Dyson
- Supersonic Nural: was $449 now $349 @ Dyson
- Airwrap Origin: was $549 now $399 @ Dyson
- Corrale: was $539 now $399 @ Dyson
- Airstrait: was $499 now $399 @ Dyson
- Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler: was $649 now $499 @ Dyson
Early Black Friday Dyson deals
Built for carry-on bags and international outlets, this compact dryer shrinks the Supersonic footprint by 32% and weighs just 0.7 lbs. Automatic universal voltage means it works anywhere in the world without sacrificing fast drying, and it even clicks onto full-size Supersonic attachments you already own.
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If you want the classic Dyson blowout without the smart-sensor markup, the original Supersonic remains the gold standard. Its high-velocity digital motor dries hair rapidly while regulating temperature over 40 times per second to protect natural shine and prevent heat damage.
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Designed with built-in Nural sensors, this upgraded dryer automatically dials back heat as the nozzle nears your scalp to protect scalp health and boost shine. It also remembers your preferred heat and airflow settings for each magnetic attachment, taking the guesswork out of multi-step routines.
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Not everyone needs a massive box of attachments, which is why the streamlined Airwrap Origin is such a smart buy. You still get Dyson’s signature Coanda airflow technology to curl, smooth, and dry hair simultaneously without extreme heat — paired down to the core essentials (a 1.6-inch long barrel, anti-snag loop brush, and fast dryer).
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Unlike traditional flat irons with rigid plates, the Corrale uses flexing manganese copper alloy plates that gather hair together for sleek, even results in fewer passes. Plus, it operates completely cord-free for up to 30 minutes, making touch-ups effortless anywhere in the house or on the go.
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Skip the blow dryer and flat iron double routine, the Airstrait takes hair from soaking wet to naturally straight in a single step. Instead of clamping hair between scorching hot plates, it uses high-pressure directional airflow to dry and align strands at the same time without the damage.
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Dyson's flagship multi-styler pairs with the MyDyson app via Bluetooth to automate your curling routine based on your specific hair profile. One push of a button triggers a custom wrap, style, and cold-shot sequence, and the box comes packed with six versatile attachments including a conical barrel and large round volumizing brush
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
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