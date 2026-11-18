I didn't put much stock in ice therapy to begin with, but after speaking with Olympic recovery coach Shona Halson, my mind has been changed. She puts athletes straight into ice baths post-workout, and credits them with aiding instant recovery after high-intensity efforts in training or during performance.
During periods such as Black Friday, recovery tools like ice baths are slashed in price, and you can grab the deal below on top brand Lifepro's portable ice bath tub for just $45.
More affordable than massage guns and great for boosting energy and kickstarting recovery, in winter or summer. I've stored one in my parents' yard and use it straight after the sauna. For just $45, you get the Lifepro portable ice bath with a lid and storage bag, so you can really take it just about anywhere.
Wellness, fitness and lifestyle brand Lifepro are known for anything from sauna blankets to dumbbells, but despite being very familiar with their products, even I am shocked at how much you can slice off the retail price of their famed portable, lightweight ice baths.
If you're on the fence about massage guns versus ice baths, and you wanted to pick one this winter, I would seriously consider opting for the latter. It weights just 6lbs with dimensions of 30"L x 36"W x 36"H and 92.5 gallons of space for water. You also have a lifetime warranty, even though the materials are tear-resistant and made to maintain cold temperatures.
As Lifepro says, "Bid farewell to muscle soreness, and boost your immunity. Our ice bath tub is crafted for athletes and wellness enthusiasts just like you."
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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