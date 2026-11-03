Black Friday deals are on the horizon! If you just can't wait, there are a bunch of early New Balance running shoe deals you can shop at Amazon right now.

One of my favorite deals right now is the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V4 on sale from $59. Not only are they extremely affordable, these running shoes offer stability and lots of comfort thanks to their fresh foam cushioning.

Note: Prices vary depending on your size and color choice. Check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

New Balance shoes

Save 58% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $33 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Men’s): was $89 now $38 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $59 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $89 now $62 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 237 V1 Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now $73 at Amazon Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 408 V1 Sneaker (Men's): was $89 now $79 at Amazon The super-cool New Balance 408 V1 sneakers are on sale for a discount right now. These casual sneakers have a sporty look inspired by New Balance running shoes, paired with durable cushioning and a mesh upper to keep your feet from overheating! Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X Vongo V6 Running Shoe: was $169 now $144 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam X Vongo V6 is built for runners who want cushioning and support in one package. It has a soft, smooth feel underfoot with added stability to help keep your stride steady, making it a good match for anyone who overpronates or feels better with a little guidance on longer runs. Read more Read less ▼

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