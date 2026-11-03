New Balance running shoes are up to 57% off at Amazon — 17 early Black Friday deals I'd shop now
I'm searching for the best New Balance running shoe deals
Black Friday deals are on the horizon! If you just can't wait, there are a bunch of early New Balance running shoe deals you can shop at Amazon right now.
One of my favorite deals right now is the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V4 on sale from $59. Not only are they extremely affordable, these running shoes offer stability and lots of comfort thanks to their fresh foam cushioning.
Note: Prices vary depending on your size and color choice. Check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
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- 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now from $33
- Fresh Foam Rcvry V1 Slide (Men's): was $44 now from $35
- Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Men’s): was $89 now from $38
- 460 V4 Running Shoe (Women's): was $64 now from $44
- Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now from $59
- Fresh Foam 520 V9 Running Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $59
- Fresh Foam X 880 V15 (Men's): was $149 now from $114
- FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 (Women's): was $264 now $147
New Balance shoes
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
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These New Balance running slides will treat your feet to some well deserved comfort during your recovery. These are lightweight and have a Fresh Foam midsole to support your feet. Plus, they slip on in a flash.
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These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
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Despite their budget-friendly price, the New Balance 460 V4 are packed with soft cushioning and feature a supportive design. Reviewers on Amazon rave about how comfortable these shoes are.
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Packed with Fresh Foam midsole cushioning, these New Balance are super lightweight. Reviewers on Amazon like that they're comfortable supportive even when worn all day long. Plus, they come in a nice array of simple, stylish color schemes.
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Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
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Hit the trails in style with the New Balance 410 V9! These provide all-terrain tread to keep you steady on trail runs, as well as lightweight fresh foam cushioning to support your feet.
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The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.
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Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme.
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The super-cool New Balance 408 V1 sneakers are on sale for a discount right now. These casual sneakers have a sporty look inspired by New Balance running shoes, paired with durable cushioning and a mesh upper to keep your feet from overheating!
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The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 is a comfortable and speedy daily trainer that's perfect for those who don't love the feel of max-cushioned shoes, as it has a more grounded feel.
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Want an everyday shoe to keep up with your runs? These New Balance running shoes have the brand's most cushioned feel with Fresh Foam X support. The flexible, breathable upper means they won't slow you down, either.
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The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 is a comfortable trail-running and hiking shoe that’s great for active trips. Despite its plush feel, it's still nice and stable with solid grip. You probably won't set your fastest times in this shoe, but it feels great to run in.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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The New Balance 1080v14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
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The New Balance Fresh Foam X Vongo V6 is built for runners who want cushioning and support in one package. It has a soft, smooth feel underfoot with added stability to help keep your stride steady, making it a good match for anyone who overpronates or feels better with a little guidance on longer runs.
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Our Fitness Editor, Jane McGuire, ran her fastest marathon in the Supercomp Elite V5 — and our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick Harris-Fry loved the lightweight, propulsive design in his New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 review. Don't sleep on this saving!
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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