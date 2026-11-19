For me, the best part of discount season is when the crème de la crème of the best VPNs – like ExpressVPN – finally become cheaper, making them virtually a no-brainer. After making its pricing more competitive in a recent shake-up, ExpressVPN is going one step further by slashing the prices of its two-year plans across the board.

The best Black Friday VPN deal of the lot is its Basic plan, which is now available for just $2.79 per month. That gets you 28 months of protection – including four extra months thrown in for free – for just $78.12 upfront, before tax. That’s a whopping 81% off its regular monthly price.

The Basic plan also gets you a robust ad and tracker blocker, a private AI assistant, and burner email addresses. The next two tiers, Advanced and Pro, are also discounted – by 76% and 69%, respectively – and throw in extras like the ExpressKeys password manager, an eSIM with unlimited data, and Identity Defender (for US users).

ExpressVPN Basic | 81% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $14.99 per month

Now: $2.79 per month

ExpressVPN is incredibly fast and private, and its slick apps make it a go-to choice for VPN beginners. Its only real drawback has been the cost – but this Black Friday deal has finally made it as affordable as big rivals NordVPN and Proton VPN. What you'll get:

🔐 Class-leading privacy and security

🚀 Great speeds on Windows

📱 Super-simple, polished apps

💰 Extras like ExpressMailGuard, ExpressAI, etc. Prices start from $2.79 per month ($78.12 all-in, before tax), and higher tiers include a password manager, eSIM, and even cyber insurance. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can see for yourself.

ExpressVPN is a privacy powerhouse that's also incredibly easy to use

ExpressVPN has built its reputation on privacy, and it's genuinely one of the most private VPNs on the market. It uses AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20 encryption, has undergone more independent audits than any other VPN I've tested, and was one of the first mainstream VPNs to introduce post-quantum encryption. You also get a reliable kill switch and a regularly updated transparency report.

It's also hard to beat ExpressVPN when it comes to ease of use. It's the simplest VPN I've used, with slick and intuitive apps across all major platforms, big and small. Its Parallel Connections feature also makes it the fastest VPN I've tested when it comes to connection times.

ExpressVPN is among the best VPNs for streaming, too. Netflix in certain regions can be a bit of a pain, but everything else worked perfectly in our tests. Moreover, you'll enjoy a buffer-free streaming and browsing experience no matter where you are. ExpressVPN has 3,000+ servers in 113 countries and sits just behind Proton VPN in our fastest VPN rankings.

The Basic plan also packs in blockers for ads, malicious websites, adult content, and trackers, along with ExpressAI – an end-to-end encrypted AI assistant that doesn't use your chats to train AI models – and ExpressMailGuard, which gives you burner email addresses to keep your real inbox private, much like Surfshark's Alternative ID.

As mentioned before, all ExpressVPN plans are discounted, and depending on which one you pick, you’ll get access to more of ExpressVPN's extended privacy suite – because, yes, it’s more than just a VPN.

Advanced is now $3.99 per month, saving you 76%, while Pro costs $6.99 per month, down 69% from its regular monthly price. Both add useful extras, including the ExpressKeys password manager, more simultaneous connections (up to 14), Identity Defender (US users only), and an unlimited eSIM from holiday.com.