Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a new phone. Not only do the best Black Friday phone deals slash the price of unlocked handsets, carriers like T-Mobile start doing their best to earn your cash. This means a bunch of excellent deals on phones and phone plans alike, including deals you're not going to find at your average big-box retailer.

Such deals include a free iPhone Duo, when you sign up for a T-Mix plan with seven of the carrier's monthly "Picks" perks — no trade-in required. Considering the Apple foldable normally costs $2,000, that's an incredible deal. If foldables aren't for you, you can pick up a free iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Air on a T-Mix plan with three monthly picks. Or, if you have an old device rattling around your home, you can earn money off other devices, including iPhone 17 and more.

You can save big on various Android phones, too. Deals include a free Samsung Galaxy S26 or Pixel 11, when you trade in an older device. Or you can save up to $1,200 on more expensive phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy S26 Ultra, when you trade in your current device.

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But those deals are only scratching the surface of what T-Mobile has to offer, and there are a lot of ways to save money. So here are the best Black Friday deals currently available at T-Mobile.

Best T-Mobile Black Friday Deals: iPhone

Free iPhone Duo Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 The iPhone Duo may still be on backorder until next year, but T-Mobile is willing to give you one free of charge — and with no trade-in required. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying T-Mix plan with and keep at least seven monthly picks active for the duration of your 36 month plan Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 now $799 If you'd rather not lock yourself in for such an extensive data plan, then you can still save up to $1,200 on the cost of the iPhone Duo at T-Mobile. There are two ways to do this, but both of them require that you open a new line and sign on for a T-Mix plan with three monthly Picks. On top of that you either need to trade in an eligible device (in any condition) or port your existing number from an eligible carrier. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,199 If foldables aren't your think, you can get a free iPhone 18 Pro at T-Mobile just as easily. The simplest way is to sign on for a T-Mix plan with at least five monthly Picks. However, you can get the same discount if you open a new line with three monthly picks, which will lower your overall monthly bill. However you will need to either offer an eligible device for trade-in (in any condition) or port your number from an legible carrier. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: was $1,299 now $100 Those same deals are also available for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the $1,200 discount knocking the handset down to just $100. Your options are to sign on for a T-Mix plan with five picks, or a three-pick plan with some other requirements. As with the iPhone 18 Pro, this means opening up a new line, and either trading in an old device (no matter the condition) or porting your existing number from an eligible carrier. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: was $1,099 If you'd prefer to pick up last year's flagship iPhone and save a bit more money on your monthly bill, this is the deal. The iPhone 17 Pro can be yours, absolutely free, if you sign on for a T-Mix plan with four Picks. Alternatively, you can get it with three Picks if you sign up for a new line, with either an any-condition trade-in or by porting your number onto T-Mobile. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199 at T-Mobile The iPhone 17 Pro Max is in the same situation, though you get a larger phone in the process. But because it's a pricier phone, you will need to sign on for a five-Pick T-Mix plan if you don't want any of the other hassle. You can get a free device on a three-Pick plan, so long as you open a new line, and either port your old number or trade-in an old device — no matter the condition. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 If you want something a little more stylish and lightweight, the iPhone Air is also free at T-Mobile. A four-pick T-Mix plan gets you the phone with no other requirements, but you can also get it on a three-pick plan if you prefer. This hinges on you opening a new line, and either porting your number of trading in an eligible device — in any condition. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 If Pro phones aren't for you, then you can grab yourself a free iPhone 17 at T-Mobile. There are three ways to get this deal, the first of which is to sign on for a T-Mix plan with four monthly Picks. Alternatively, you can sign on for a new line on a two-Pick T-Mix plan and either port your old number or trade in an eligible device in good condition. If you want an any-condition trade in, you'll need to add a third Pick to your monthly usage. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 The iPhone 17e is a lower cost device, so you can naturally get a free one from T-Mobile. But you don't need quite so many Picks to redeem these offers. The lower cost also means there are plenty of options. If you want a simple sign up, then a T-Mix plan with three picks will get you a brand new iPhone 17e. Alternatively, you can trade in an old device (in good condition) and open a new line to drop that requirement down to just one pick. You can also swap out the trade-in by porting your old number from an eligible carrier. Read more Read less ▼

Best T-Mobile Black Friday Deals: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099 at T-Mobile You can pick up a free Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra when you sign up for a T-Mix account with seven monthly Picks. The Fold 8 Ultra offers a huge 8-inch display in a slim design with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh silicon carbon battery. Plus, you get a 3x telephoto zoom lens. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099 now $899 at T-Mobile if seven Picks is too much, then you can save up to $1,200 off the cost of the foldable with other deals. The first is to sign up for a new line with three Picks on your T-Mix plan. Or, if you'd rather keep your existing line, you can trade in an eligible device and skip that requirement altogether. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 at T-Mobile If you'd rather have a smaller foldable, there's always the Z Fold 8. The passport-shaped device can be yours for nothing on a T-Mix plan with six monthly Picks. No trade-in required. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $699 at T-Mobile Six is still a lot of Picks for each month, and if you'd rather lower that number, you can still save up to $1,200 on a Z Fold 8. Your trade-free option is to sign up for a new line and sign up for a three-Pick T-Mix plan. Alternatively, you can swap an eligible device and skip the new line altogether. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 at T-Mobile Like the Z Fold 8, you can get a free Galaxy S26 Ultra at T-Mobile, so long as you sign on for a T-Mix plan with five monthly Picks. No trade-in required. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $199 at T-Mobile You can lower your bill and save up to $1,200 on the cost of the S26 Ultra. Simply sign up for a T-Mix plan with three Picks, and decide whether you want to open a new line or trade in your olde device. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: was $1,199 at T-Mobile If you want an even more compact foldable, the Z Flip 8 is free at T-Mobile with a T-Mix plan and five monthly picks. Or you can sign on for a three-pick plan and either trade-in an eligible device or sign on for a new line to get the same discount. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: was $1,199 at T-Mobile It's no Ultra, but the big screen Plus has a bunch of premium features. It can be yours for nothing with a new line and a three-Pick T-Mix plan. Or swap the new line for an eligible trade in. If you'd rather avoid both, you can sign up for a T-Mix plan with five picks instead. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: was $999 at T-Mobile The basic Galaxy flagship normally costs $999,. but T-Mobile will give you one for nothing. Simply Open a new like and sign up for a T-Mix plan with two monthly picks. Or skip the new line and get four Picks instead. If you'd rather drop to a single Pick, you can if you're able to open a new line and port your number from another carrier. Read more Read less ▼

Best T-Mobile Black Friday Deals: Google Pixel

Google Pixel 11: was $899 at T-Mobile The Pixel 11 isn't the priciest flagship out there, but you can still get a free one at T-Mobile. The simplest way is to sign up for a T-Mix account with four Picks. Or you can sign up for a plan with one Pick, and either trade in an eligible device or open a new line. Which is probably the cheaper option in the long run. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro: was $1,099 at T-Mobile If you want a few more premium features than the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro can also be yours at T-Mobile. A T-Mix plan with four Picks will get you a free device, but you can reduce your outgoings to two Picks by opening a new line or trading in your old device. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was $1,299 at T-Mobile If you want a free Pixel 11 Pro XL, you'll need to sign up for a T-Mix Plan with five monthly picks. But there's no need to sign up for a new line or trade in your old device in the process. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was $1,299 now $199 at T-Mobile If five picks is too much, you can get the XL model for under $200 if you sign up for a T-Mix plan with at least two picks. However you will need to either trade in your old device, or open a new line to get this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was $1,899 at T-Mobile If you want a foldable Pixel, then you're in luck. Signing up for a T-Mix plan with six monthly Picks will get you one absolutely free. Read more Read less ▼

Best T-Mobile Black Friday Deals: Motola

Motorola Razr Fold: was $1,799 at T-Mobile Get a free Motorola Razr Fold when you sign up for a T-Mix plan with six Picks at T-Mobile. Or, if you prefer, you can get the same discount with a two-Pick plan, so long as you either trade in your old device or sign up for a brand new line. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr Ultra: was $999 at T-Mobile If you want a more compact foldable, T-Mobile is offering free Razr+ 2026 devices to anyone signing up for a T-Mix plan with four monthly Picks. Or, if you prefer to reduce the number of Picks to two, you can either trade in an old device or open up a new line. Read more Read less ▼