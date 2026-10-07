Hoka, Birkenstock, Uggs and Skechers are discounted for Prime Day — here are the ones worth your money with up to 75% off

'Tis the season for long morning walks through crunchy leaves with a cup of coffee, but unless you have a solid pair of steppers, I can assure you your walk won't be as enjoyable. You need a pair of the best walking shoes for solid support for postural health.

Luckily for you, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (AKA October Prime Day), there are heaps of deals on some of the comfiest sneakers around. The savings have just got even better, and some of my favorite brands like Hoka and Ugg have joined in on the fun, with savings from Skechers as high as 75% off!

Note:

The price of the shoes can vary depending on the size and color you select. My tip for finding the best deals is to check out the different colors available in your size.

Skechers

Save 75% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $20 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On-The-Go Flex Splendor (Women's): was $65 now $37 at Amazon It's your last chance this year to enjoy sandal weather, so make sure to snag this deal while there's still time. With flexible soles and Ultra Go cushioning, they're some of the most comfortable shoes out there, and the Taupe colorway is perfect for the season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $37 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-ins Go Walk Flex: was $69 now $55 at Amazon These slip-in shoes are ideal if you find it hard to bend to get your shoes on, or if you're travelling and want shoes you can slip on and off at the airport. They have Skechers' famous arch support, and for this price, they are a steal! Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstocks

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Fall might be here, but warm weather is still hanging around. These waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $37 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $41 at Amazon For ultimate slip-in comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Ugg

Ugg Goldenstar Clog Slip On (Women's): was $129 now $90 at Amazon If boots aren't for you, you can still get the luxurious comfort of Ugg shoes with these Goldenstar Clogs. They come in a gorgeous chestnut color, slip on easily and have soft cushioned soles. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $69 now $42 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance

Save 53% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $37 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Asics

Asics Gel-Venture 11: was $90 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at ASICS America An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony

Saucony Excursion Tr17 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $54 at Amazon Keep yourself grounded on your next hike with these grippy, traction-focused shoes from Saucony. With a rugged mesh upper, responsive midsole and comfortable cushioning, these sneakers will be durable enough to sustain daily training and an occasional trail run. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Integrity Metro (Women's): was $100 now $88 at Amazon These Saucony walking shoes feature a high stack with lots of cushioning, and a stylish leather upper. They're some of the best-looking walking shoes around for sure. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka

Hoka Skyflow (Men's): was $160 now $112 at HOKA US The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable, cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for walking and runners of all levels. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 10 is one of the most popular running shoes from any brand, and a top option for newer runners in particular. It's comfortable, but pretty lightweight, and enjoyable for easy and fast training runs. This is another shoe that's not due for a big update in 2026, so don't wait for the Clifton 11; bag this deal instead. Read more Read less ▼

Grab your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial to buy this deal! (Image credit: Amazon) As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership. Sign up for Amazon Prime

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(Image credit: Future)

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