This is the best digital photo frame deal for Cyber Monday

The best way to share photos this holiday season (and beyond) is a digital photo frame, and one of the best photo fames you can buy is on sale in this one-day Cyber Monday deal. Right now Amazon has the 10-inch NixPlay Seed Wi-Fi Photo Frame for $103.49, which is $66.50 off.

This Cyber Monday deal is 39% off the regular price on Amazon, and it's even cheaper than than the 8-inch version right now ($127).

Nixplay Seed 10-inch WiFi Photo Frame: was $169 now $103.49

One of the best digital photo frames is on sale today only on Amazon. This 10-inch Wi-Fi frame lets you easily share photos via email or from your phone, and it syncs with Google Photos. Use it landscape or portrait mode.View Deal

We tested the Nixplay Seed for our best digital photo frames roundup, and the this 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 display impressed. Images look saturated, and there's many ways to create slideshows.

A great gift, the Seed lets you manage all your photos and multiple frames from a single account. You can upload photos from your computer or mobile device or access photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox and Flickr or Google Photos. You can create specific photo playlists for each frame, or connect iOS or Android mobile apps with the frame. You can also email images directly and give friends and family access.

The Seed also works with Alexa-enabled devices for displaying photo playlists and checking connectivity. Set up was a bit tricky fiddly, but it was easy to manage multiple albums, playlists and frames via drag and drop. You can also share photos and videos directly from the iOS mobile app.

