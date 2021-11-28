Massive Target PS5 restock teased for Cyber Monday — what we know

We’ve seen several PS5 restocks over the week of Black Friday, but Target has been oddly quiet during this period. In fact, the retailer hasn’t taken fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand machine since November 19. But that could be set to change in a big way very soon.

With Cyber Monday deals now in full swing, Target could be set to offer eager customers the chance to buy a PS5 ahead of the holidays. This would be well timed, as there are currently some excellent Cyber Monday PS5 deals available. The first whispers of this upcoming drop have come from Jake Randall, a full-time PS5 stock tracker, who has claimed that “Targets biggest restock of the year” could take place next week.

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

Randall, who is known for having extremely reliable Target sources, took to Twitter to announce that Target stores nationwide have “the most amount of PS5 they have had in 2021” with a lot of stores reportedly having more than 50 units and some even have more than 100 consoles ready to sell. Such a significant amount of inventory would certainly suggest that a Target PS5 restock is imminent.

🎯 TARGET UPDATE (Read full thread for restock dates and times!)Target stores have the most amount of PS5 they have had in 2021! Inventory photos included, a lot of stores have 50+ and some have over 100!Get ready for Targets biggest restock of the year next week! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pwyi7tyIhWNovember 27, 2021 See more

Typically, Target holds restocks in the back half of the week with Wednesday, Thursday or Friday drops being most common. However, there has already been plenty of speculation that the retailer will opt to hold its next PS5 restock on Cyber Monday itself.

As for the exact timing of this drop, that’s also unknown, but during its dozens of restocks in 2021 Target has always opened the order floodgates between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. We see no reason for that to change here.

Jake Randall has previously correctly called multiple Target drops ahead of time; his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. However, unless word comes directly from the retailer itself, this tip-off shouldn't be taken as fact. Target restocking on or around Cyber Monday does seem fairly likely, but it’s far from guaranteed to happen.

While we wait to see if this massive Target restock does materialize, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check