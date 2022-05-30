Live
Memorial Day sales 2022 live blog — 4K TVs, appliances, smartphones and more
The best Memorial Day sales live right now
By Rory Mellon published
The biggest Memorial Day sales 2022 are now live. The holiday is one of the biggest annual sales events of the year and offers the chance to score impressive discounts on everything from 4K TVs to outdoor patio furniture.
There are huge savings available at just about every major retailer right now, but some of our favorite deals come courtesy of Amazon. The online mega-retailer is offering Fire TVs from just $99 (opens in new tab) and has also discounted almost all of its Alexa-enabled smart devices (opens in new tab), with prices starting from $24.
These excellent discounts don’t even scratch the surface of what the best Memorial Day sales have to offer. From cooling mattresses to countertop kitchen appliances, there are seriously tempting savings across every project category. Whatever you’re looking to buy right now, there is almost certainly a Memorial Day deal for you.
This year we’re being extra critical when it comes to selecting which Memorial Day sales we highlight. As living costs continue to rise, getting value for your money has never been more important. That’s why we’re rounding up all the best deals you can score right now in our Memorial Day live blog. Follow along to make sure you don’t miss a single discount.
Best Memorial Day sales now
- Smart TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPads, iPhones, MacBooks: up to $800 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Laptop rollbacks: from $98 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Patio furniture: up to $1,200 off outdoor furniture @ Home depot (opens in new tab)
- LG, Samsung, KitchenAid appliances: up to $900 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Shop all Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: save on 4K TVs, NordicTrack, Apple devices, more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $800 off iPhone 13, MacBook Air for $899 (opens in new tab)
- Chewy: 30% off select food brands and toys (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptop sales from $229 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: up to $120 off select vacuums @ Dyson (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: up to 60% off power tools, gardening, more (opens in new tab)
- Leesa: up to $700 off mattresses + 2 free pillows w/ mattress purchase (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to 50% off patio furniture, power tools, appliances and more (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Store: up to $500 off gaming PCs and 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $100 of Editor's Choice mattresses + $499 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off patio furniture, home decor, and more (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: 50% off select QLED TVs + Galaxy S22 from $99 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: sitewide savings on Vizio, Hoover, and more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series X: refurb consoles from $469 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day sales are a great time to save big on some essentials. Take the humble mattress for example. Everybody deserves a luxurious sleeping surface, but the best mattress models from premium brands like Nectar can be very pricey.
Thankfully, as part of its massive Memorial Day sale, Nectar has dropped its award-winning memory foam mattress to just $399 (opens in new tab), that’s a sizeable discount from its usual price of $798. All mattress sizes have been reduced in this sitewide sale including queen which is just $799 (was $1,298). Even better, you’ll get a $399 bedding bundle for free with any purchase.
The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money and holds a spot in our best mattress guide. In our review we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. You'll sleep even better knowing you got a quality mattress at such a steep discount.
Good Morning! Welcome to the Tom’s Guide Memorial Day sales live bog for 2022. Here we’ll be sharing all the best Memorial Day sales and deals throughout the entire day, and maybe even a little beyond that as well.
This year the bar for deciding which deals we recommend has been raised considerably. The cost of living continues to increase for most people, so getting the biggest savings possible has never been more important. So, let’s start with a promotion on the always popular iPhone 13.
Traditionally buying the latest iPhone is an expensive endeavor, but for Memorial Day, Best Buy is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) with trade-in. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. Even better this iPhone 13 deal is valid on all models of Apple's flagship smartphone.
iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
