I own this Dyson vacuum and it just dropped to $599 in this Memorial Day sale

The Memorial Day sales are now in full swing, and there’s bargains to be had left, right and center. But, if you’ve been keeping an eye out for the Dyson deal of the day, you need look no further.

You can now get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum on sale for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is $100 off and a huge deal considering this is one of the latest stick vacuum models from Dyson. This is one of our favorite Best Buy Memorial Day sales you can get right now.

If you’ve been meaning to give your vacuum cleaner an upgrade then this deal is worth your attention. The Dyson V11 was the first Dyson stick vacuum to feature an LCD screen. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool.

This is one of the best vacuum cleaners — I should know, I own one. It was the first model from Dyson to introduce the LCD screen on its unit, and through this you have access to several useful features. It shows the current power setting, displays the remaining battery life, and even gives you useful tips when needed, such as how to wash or fit the filter.

The Dyson V11 also provides excellent pick up, on both carpet and hardwood floors. In fact, it even adjusts its power automatically as you vacuum through sensors. It picks up everyday debris, including pet hair, with ease, and it comes with a number of useful accessories including a mini motorized brush, which is ideal for using it as a handheld vacuum.

In comparison, the new Dyson V15 Detect will set you back $749, so that’s quite a saving for a similar level of dust removal. The V11 offers a nice middle-man compromise between the latest tech while still providing a strong performance, so I really recommend it.