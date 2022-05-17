Memorial Day gaming sales 2022 — best deals on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

Memorial Day sales are appearing across retailers, and right now you can score savings on a wide assortment of games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. This year’s Memorial Day gaming sales could even include next-gen console restocks and rare hardware discounts.

Money off consoles, video games and gaming accessories are always some of the most popular deals of any major sales event, and retailers aren’t waiting until the day itself to start offering big savings. That’s why we’re already rounding up the best early Memorial Day gaming sales that you can buy right now. These range from discounts on the best PS5 games to seriously reduced Nintendo Switch accessories.

Whatever platform you play on there is sure to be a deal for you down below. Just remember, Memorial Day itself isn’t until May 30, so the deals will only get better from here. But, there’s no time like the present, and these are the top Memorial Day gaming sales that you can shop now.

PS5

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. There may be a PS5 restock on or around Memorial Day.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Deathloop was awarded our Game of the Year in 2021, and it's still highly recommended five months later, especially for less than $25. In Deathloop, you play as Colt Vahn, a man stuck on an island full of assassins that resets every morning. It's up to you to figure out a way to break the loop.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full capabilities.

Charging Station for DualSense Controllers: was $54 now $29 @ Target

Ensure your DualSense controllers always have juice when you need them with this third-party charging dock. It can charge two controllers at once and has built-in safety features to prevent your pads from overcharging or overheating.

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $163 @ Amazon

If you want to increase your PS5's internal storage, then the WD_Black SN850 SSD is the perfect drive for you. It hits all of Sony's required technical benchmarks and this model comes with a recommended heatsink preinstalled. The 1TB model is currently $37 off at Amazon, which is one of our favorite Memorial Day gaming sales.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever. Even five years after its launch, it continues to be in high demand. While it's not technically on sale right now at Amazon, often just finding the home console/handheld hybrid in stock can be a tricky task.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, Amazon has the game for just $39. It's dropped lower in the past, but this is still an excellent Memorial Day discount on arguably the Switch's best ever game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is $10 off at Amazon in this early Memorial Day sale.

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller: was $99 now $65 @ Amazon

If Joy-Cons are a little too small for your hands, this PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller is a suitable alternative pad. It can connect to a Switch in either television or handheld mode, and offers four mappable back paddles for next-level gaming. This is sort of like an Xbox Elite controller but for your Switch.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Nintendo Switch console and make constant storage management a problem of the past. Plus, high-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Microsoft Store (in stock)

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. Additionally, Microsoft Store is offering refurbished Xbox Series X consoles for $469.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $13 @ Amazon

Take back London from the oppressive forces of Albion who have turned the city into a surveillance dystopia. Recruit anyone you meet on the street to join your band of resistance fighters, each with their own backstory and unique skill set.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sees the intergalactic crew embark on a brand new original adventure in an effort to save the world, and pay off their debts. It was one of 2021's biggest pleasant surprises and is currently $30 off at Amazon.

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive: was $149 now $120 @ Amazon

If your hard drive is already overflowing with some of the best Xbox Series X games, then this WD_Black P10 Game Drive is the ideal storage solution. Adding 5TB of storage space, you can fit your whole gaming library on this drive. This Game Drive is currently $29 off in this Memorial Day deal.