Hidden Memorial Day sale drops 2021 iPad to lowest price ever

Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to score in-demand products at seriously low prices. And Amazon is currently offering a scorching hot deal on the latest model of Apple’s iconic iPad.

While stocks last, you can get the 10.3-inch iPad (64GB) on sale for $290 (opens in new tab). That’s $39 off its regular retail price of $329, and is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the tablet to date.

Curiously, Amazon has actually hidden this deal from shoppers. The product listing page suggests the iPad has only been reduced $20. However, when you checkout your final price will be slashed an extra $19. This is definitely one of the best iPad deals available right now.

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has the 64GB model on sale for $290, which is the cheapest Memorial Day iPad deal we've spotted.

Released last year, the ninth generation iPad packs Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic CPU. This chip offers a 20% performance boost, according to Apple. It’s also the same CPU that powers the iPhone 11 — which is certainly no bad thing.

In our iPad 2021 review, we said: “The Apple iPad 2021 is a well-made tablet with a dated design that offers a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.”

The latest model of Apple’s flagship tablet also sports an upgraded 12 MP front camera (an increase from 1.2MP) and comes complete with Center Stage support. This nifty new feature uses facial tracking to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The base model also offers 64GB of storage, which is twice the storage of the standard configuration of the iPad 8.

Apple Memorial Day sales have a habit of selling out fast, so we recommend taking a look without delay. Plus, make sure to keep checking our Memorial Day sales live blog for rolling updates on all the best deals throughout the entire day.