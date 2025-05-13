Amazon Memorial Day sale 2025 is live — here’s 29 deals from $6 I’d shop now
Stock up and save big on Memorial Day deals
With less than two weeks until Memorial Day, retailers across the board are hosting early Memorial Day sales to prepare for all those celebrations and backyard barbecues — and Amazon is no exception!
From patio furniture and grills to spring apparel and audio, we're seeing tons of worthy sales to start shopping at Amazon — with deals starting at just $6. Need a new cooler? YETI has tons of options up to 20% off. Looking to update your patio furniture? Amazon's outdoor section has plenty of deals you don't want to miss.
Ready to get a head start on Memorial Day prep? Keep scrolling to see all my favorite early deals on Amazon. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page.
Editor's Choice Sales
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
TVs
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
The Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $998, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Patio Furniture
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.
Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.
Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.
This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.
Amazon devices
The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 represents the sweet spot in terms of price, power and functionality. This 2024 model packs AI features, such as AI summaries in the Amazon Silk web browser and AI image generation for wallpapers. On the hardware front, you'll find an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) touchscreen, hexa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You also get 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera and up to 13 hours of battery life
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
Audio Deals
JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life (up to 32 hours with the charging case) and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music. These are one of the best entry level buds from big-name brands.
Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.
The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part, though, is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
Appliances
This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a trial size cleaning solution.
Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.
A near 35% discount on one of the most popular robot vacuums makes this great value. This ultra slim smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean and wash all types of hard floors, so you can set it and forget it. Plus, it comes with a handy Pro-Detangle Comb to get rid of stubborn hair strands — perfect for pet households.
This combination of air purifier and fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
