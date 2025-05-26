Huge Memorial Day laptop sales happening now — best deals you can't miss
Memorial Day is officially here — the holiday brings with it all kinds of deals on some of the best laptops money can buy. Whether you're an Apple, Windows or Chromebook user, you can definitely find a laptop to suit your tastes today.
Here's one example of the great deals you can get: Amazon has MacBooks from $849. That's right, the beloved MacBook can be obtained for just under $850. This includes Apple's new 2025 machines, packed with M4 chips and 16GB of RAM.
- Samsung Galaxy Book sale: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
- Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was $769 now $689 @ Walmart
- Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell
Chromebooks
Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.
As long as you have a good connection, this Chromebook is well suited for Cloud gaming. It has a 16-inch display, an Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM and an 128GB eMMC. These specs mean it's a solid choice for everyday work, too.
Windows
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 14-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.
For just under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
If you’re into indie games or older games, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 16 configuration is $300 off and it’s equipped with a 16.1-inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh, Core i7-14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is a reliable Copilot+ PC with incredible specs and a stylish design. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 15.3-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 120Hz touchscreen display.
Save $250 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.
While it doesn't quite get a spot in our best gaming laptops guide, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is still an excellent choice for anyone looking for an OLED gaming experience. It's sleek, the speakers are strong, and it boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, but it falls a little short when it comes to battery life. You also get an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU.
MacBooks
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Prefer a bigger screen? The 15-inch model is also on sale. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
