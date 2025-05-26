Huge Memorial Day laptop sales happening now — best deals you can't miss

Memorial Day is officially here — the holiday brings with it all kinds of deals on some of the best laptops money can buy. Whether you're an Apple, Windows or Chromebook user, you can definitely find a laptop to suit your tastes today.

Here's one example of the great deals you can get: Amazon has MacBooks from $849. That's right, the beloved MacBook can be obtained for just under $850. This includes Apple's new 2025 machines, packed with M4 chips and 16GB of RAM.

On this page, I'll list the best Memorial Day laptop sales from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more.

And if you've stumbled here by mistake and aren't looking for laptops, check out our full live blog covering the best Memorial Day sales as we find them.

Chromebooks

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: was $468 now $371 at Walmart As long as you have a good connection, this Chromebook is well suited for Cloud gaming. It has a 16-inch display, an Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM and an 128GB eMMC. These specs mean it's a solid choice for everyday work, too.

Windows

Free headset! Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC: was $769 now $689 at Walmart In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $1,129 now $829 at HP US This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $949 at Amazon For just under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Lowest price! Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is a reliable Copilot+ PC with incredible specs and a stylish design. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 15.3-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 120Hz touchscreen display.

HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,649 now $1,249 at HP US Save $250 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.

MacBooks