Recommended reading

Huge Memorial Day laptop sales happening now — best deals you can't miss

Deals
By Contributions from published

Get these Memorial Day laptop deals and put more cash in your pocket

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Memorial Day is officially here — the holiday brings with it all kinds of deals on some of the best laptops money can buy. Whether you're an Apple, Windows or Chromebook user, you can definitely find a laptop to suit your tastes today.

Here's one example of the great deals you can get: Amazon has MacBooks from $849. That's right, the beloved MacBook can be obtained for just under $850. This includes Apple's new 2025 machines, packed with M4 chips and 16GB of RAM.

On this page, I'll list the best Memorial Day laptop sales from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more.

And if you've stumbled here by mistake and aren't looking for laptops, check out our full live blog covering the best Memorial Day sales as we find them.

Quick Links

Chromebooks

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy

Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: was $468 now $371 at Walmart

As long as you have a good connection, this Chromebook is well suited for Cloud gaming. It has a 16-inch display, an Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM and an 128GB eMMC. These specs mean it's a solid choice for everyday work, too.

View Deal

Windows

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC
Free headset!
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC: was $769 now $689 at Walmart

In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.

View Deal
Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC
Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy

If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 14-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

View Deal
HP Envy x360 2-in-1
HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $1,129 now $829 at HP US

This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.

View Deal
Gigabyte G6 KF 16
Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $949 at Amazon

For just under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

View Deal
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell

Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

View Deal
HP Victus 16 w/ RTX 4050
HP Victus 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,349 now $1,049 at HP US

If you’re into indie games or older games, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 16 configuration is $300 off and it’s equipped with a 16.1-inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh, Core i7-14650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 graphics.

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Copilot+ PC
Lowest price!
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is a reliable Copilot+ PC with incredible specs and a stylish design. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 15.3-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 120Hz touchscreen display.

View Deal
HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050
HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,649 now $1,249 at HP US

Save $250 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16.1-inch 1080p 165Hz display.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4060
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,899 now $1,399 at Best Buy

While it doesn't quite get a spot in our best gaming laptops guide, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is still an excellent choice for anyone looking for an OLED gaming experience. It's sleek, the speakers are strong, and it boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, but it falls a little short when it comes to battery life. You also get an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU.

View Deal

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4)
Use the coupon
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

View Deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4)
Use the coupon
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon

Prefer a bigger screen? The 15-inch model is also on sale. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 34 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
Our Review
4
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
ASUS
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
7
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(1TB Intel Core M3)
Our Review
8
Apple MacBook Pro (2023) 14.2...
P.C. Richard & Son
$2,399
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
9
Apple MacBook Air (2024) 15.3...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
10
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
ASUS
View Deal
Show more
See more Computing Deals
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.