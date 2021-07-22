Best air conditioner sales and deals in July 2021

Summer can be brutal without an air conditioner. Fortunately, air conditioner sales are fairly easy to find. Retailers from Home Depot to Walmart frequently take from $50 to $200 off a wide variety of air conditioners including some of the best smart air conditioners we've reviewed.

We're even spotting air conditioner sales on portable units. These units are indeed power hungry, but they can be moved into hard to reach areas like a basement or attic. The dogs days of summer are still ahead of us, so we're rounding up the best air conditioner sales you can get right now.

Best air conditioner sales right now

LG Dual Inverter 9,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $499 now $409 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The LG Dual Inverter AC is the best smart AC you can buy. It uses LG's dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25%. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.View Deal

TCL 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $149 now $134 @ Walmart

Ideal for small rooms, the TCL W5WR1 AC offers 8-way cooling thanks to its two 4-way directional vents. It has washable and reusable filters to protect the life of your AC. It's capable of cooling rooms up to 150 sq. ft. View Deal

LG 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This LG Window Air Conditioner is an inexpensive unit with 5,000 BTUs of power. It comes with a window mounting kit, which makes installation easy. It also has two cooling and fan speeds designed to keep you cool no matter the outside temperature. If you're looking for an inexpensive unit, air conditioner sales rarely get this cheap. View Deal

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Compact Window AC: was $219 now $195 @ Amazon

Although it's a modest price cut, the Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Compact Window AC has received excellent review from Amazon users. It's an Amazon's Choice AC offering 5,000 BTUs of power. It can cool rooms of up to 150 sq. ft and it has a washable mesh filter. View Deal

Hisense 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $299 now $264 @ Lowe's

The 3-in-1 Hisense 8,000 BTU air condition functions as an AC, fan, and dehumidifier. It can cool areas up to 350 sq. ft in size and it can be controlled via the Hisense smart connect life app, which is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Add it to your cart and the price drops to $264. View Deal

Frigidaire 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $369 now $309 @ Walmart

The Frigidaire FHWW103WBE is a powerful window air conditioner that can easily cool a room as large as 450 sq. ft. It has built-in Wi-Fi and works with the Frigidaire App, which lets you schedule when you want the AC on or off. It's one of the best air conditioner sales we've seen for a unit this powerful. View Deal

GE Profile 8,100 BTU Air Conditioner: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The GE Profile 8,100 window air conditioner is quiet and can easily cool rooms up to 350 sq. ft in size. This smart AC also integrates with the SmartHQ app to monitor, schedule, and control your smart AC from anywhere. It's one of the best smart air conditioner sales we've seen. View Deal

De'Longhi 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $649 now $573 @ Amazon

The De'Longhi Portable Air Conditioner is a powerful 14,000 BTU portable unit. It can cool rooms of up to 700 square feet. The Bluetooth enabled AC can monitor temperature and humidity and deliver targeted cold air directly to you. The quiet 3-in-1 unit works as an air conditioner, dehumidifier, or fan. View Deal

AireMax 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $339 now $309 @ Best Buy

The AireMax Portable Air Conditioner has the capacity to cool and dehumidify rooms up to 200 sq. ft in size. It features dual filters to catch pet hairs and other particles from clogging internal components and it has three operating modes: cool, fan, and dry. It's one of the best portable air conditioner sales we've seen. View Deal