Early Best Buy Memorial Day sale live from $10 — 25 deals I’d shop now on OLED TVs, video games, Lego, appliances and more

With Memorial Day sales in sight, now is a great time to make those purchases you’ve been considering. Best Buy’s sale section looks especially good before the holiday, so I don’t recommend waiting around to shop these sales.

Right now, you can get one of the best OLED TVs, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy ($100 off). And if you want to make your spring cleaning easier, you can save 25% off Bissell vacuum cleaners.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. Plus, see our Best Buy promo codes coverage, and check out the best early Amazon Memorial Day sales.

My favorite deals

Bissell vacuum sale: up to 25% off @ Best Buy

Right now you can save 25% on select Bissell vacuum cleaners in Best Buy's sale. After discount, prices start from $169.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 at Best Buy The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade. Just note this has sold for $17 in the past.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $429 now $299 at Best Buy As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.

Insta360 X4 4K 360 Degree Action Camera: was $499 now $424 at Best Buy This is one of the only cameras we awarded 5 stars to. In our Insta360 X4 review, we said the X4 is one of the most powerful 360 cameras ever made, shooting full 360 degree content in 8K (which ends up at 2.7K when reframed to 16:9 for viewing on a screen.) If you want to shoot awesome and surreal 360 or invisible selfie stick footage, this is the camera to buy.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $87.

Price check: from $87 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 at Best Buy You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Appliances

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $149 at Best Buy If you have pets and are after incredible cleaning power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It also comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. You even get 40-minute battery life.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 at Best Buy The Forerunner 265 is the best Garmin watch for most people, especially runners and triathletes. Our Garmin Forerunner 265 review shows that it offers reliable and detailed sports tracking and training analysis, plus useful smarts like music storage and NFC payments — all in a lightweight and attractive watch with a bright AMOLED screen.

Laptops and computing

HP 17.3" HD+ Laptop: was $579 now $349 at Best Buy Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch HD+ display, an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,459 at Best Buy The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

$500 off! Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M3/512GB): was $1,899 now $1,499 at Best Buy The M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Speakers

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 at Best Buy Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.

Headphones