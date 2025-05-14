Early Best Buy Memorial Day sale live from $10 — 25 deals I’d shop now on OLED TVs, video games, Lego, appliances and more
Here are the Best Buy deals I’m shopping ahead of Memorial Day sales
With Memorial Day sales in sight, now is a great time to make those purchases you’ve been considering. Best Buy’s sale section looks especially good before the holiday, so I don’t recommend waiting around to shop these sales.
Right now, you can get one of the best OLED TVs, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy ($100 off). And if you want to make your spring cleaning easier, you can save 25% off Bissell vacuum cleaners.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. Plus, see our Best Buy promo codes coverage, and check out the best early Amazon Memorial Day sales.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy deals
- Bissell vacuum sale: up to 25% off
- Lego: deals from $10
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Roku Express: was $29 now $24
- Beats Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49
- Appliance sale: deals from $61
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $99
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199
- Dyson Cool Gen1 TP10 Air Purifier: was $429 now $299
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349
- HP 17.3" HD+ Laptop: was $579 now $349
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599
- MacBook Pro 13" (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,899 now $1,499
My favorite deals
Bissell vacuum sale: up to 25% off @ Best Buy
Right now you can save 25% on select Bissell vacuum cleaners in Best Buy's sale. After discount, prices start from $169.
Lego: deals from $10 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets. I love the Cherry Blossoms Building Set which is on sale for $10.
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade. Just note this has sold for $17 in the past.
As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.
This is one of the only cameras we awarded 5 stars to. In our Insta360 X4 review, we said the X4 is one of the most powerful 360 cameras ever made, shooting full 360 degree content in 8K (which ends up at 2.7K when reframed to 16:9 for viewing on a screen.) If you want to shoot awesome and surreal 360 or invisible selfie stick footage, this is the camera to buy.
This is one of the best folding e-bikes we've tested, and with a massive $500 discount, you'll want to snap it up fast. Our Heybike Mars 2.0 review said this bike is fun to ride, powerful, and capable of handling commutes. It's even great on rough or snowy roads.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $87.
Price check: from $87 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
In our LG G4 OLED review, we said this TV delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Price check: $1,996 @ Amazon
Appliances
In our Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer review, we gave this device a 4-star rating and it was a good performer that takes the guesswork out of cooking. This durable, app-connected thermometer can stand up to 700°F and can be used both indoors and outdoors, withstanding a direct flame.
If you have pets and are after incredible cleaning power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It also comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. You even get 40-minute battery life.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Wearables
The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a large screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.
The Forerunner 265 is the best Garmin watch for most people, especially runners and triathletes. Our Garmin Forerunner 265 review shows that it offers reliable and detailed sports tracking and training analysis, plus useful smarts like music storage and NFC payments — all in a lightweight and attractive watch with a bright AMOLED screen.
Laptops and computing
Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch HD+ display, an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.
For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
The M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Speakers
Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.
Beats' iconic rounded, oblong speaker has a new low price. This is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our Beats Pill hands-on review, we enjoyed its top-tier sound and excellent battery life.
Headphones
The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of earbuds, with some big improvements over the last model. Nine hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave them 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound.
If you want some of the biggest bass possible, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 are the headphones for the job. Our Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 review praised their incredible bass response, 60-hour battery life and cool design. However, their active noise canceling capabilities leave a little to be desired, and you'll want to steer clear of these headphones if you prefer a more balanced sound profile.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
